Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

OpenAI unveils SearchGPT prototype, taking on Google

On Thursday, ChatGPT parent OpenAI launched SearchGPT, which it describes as “a prototype of new search features, using the strength of our AI models to give you fast answers with clear and relevant sources.” As The Verge’s Kylie Robison explains it, SearchGPT is designed to deliver more than “just a plain list of links” — instead, it “tries to organize and make sense of them. In one example from OpenAI, the search engine summarizes its findings on music festivals and then presents short descriptions of the events followed by an attribution link.” So far, the media consensus is that Google should be worried. Wired, for instance, puts the competitive threat in stark terms in a post titled “SearchGPT Is OpenAI’s Direct Assault on Google.”

