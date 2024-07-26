Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
OpenAI unveils SearchGPT prototype, taking on Google
On Thursday, ChatGPT parent OpenAI launched SearchGPT, which it describes as “a prototype of new search features, using the strength of our AI models to give you fast answers with clear and relevant sources.” As The Verge’s Kylie Robison explains it, SearchGPT is designed to deliver more than “just a plain list of links” — instead, it “tries to organize and make sense of them. In one example from OpenAI, the search engine summarizes its findings on music festivals and then presents short descriptions of the events followed by an attribution link.” So far, the media consensus is that Google should be worried. Wired, for instance, puts the competitive threat in stark terms in a post titled “SearchGPT Is OpenAI’s Direct Assault on Google.”
Adobe releases new Firefly AI tools for Illustrator and Photoshop
Adobe just released new Firefly AI tools for Illustrator and Photoshop that “let creative workers describe what they want with brief prompts and receive AI-generated textures or images,” TechCrunch’s Maxwell Zeff reports. The Generative Shape Fill tool has launched in beta for Illustrator, allowing users to generate AI-powered textures and more, while Firefly’s text-to-image generator will become broadly available in Photoshop, Zeff notes.
Johnnie Walker uses AI to create personalized packaging
Diageo-owned Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker is experimenting with AI-powered packaging personalization, Consumer Goods Technology’s Liz Dominguez reports. Supported by Amazon’s Bedrock AI tools, the initiative is a part of Diageo’s Project Halo, which “allows its brands to co-create label designs with consumers,” Dominguez explains, adding that the tool will be featured as part of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street tour experience in Edinburgh from Aug. 1-31.
Meta announces newest version of Llama AI
Meta just announced Llama 3.1, the newest iteration of its AI model, CNBC’s Kif Leswing and Jonathan Vanian report. This update comes in three versions, with the largest variant billed as Meta’s “most capable” AI model to date, Leswing and Vanian note, adding that the announcement also highlights Meta’s growing partnership with Nvidia — the computer chip partner for the training of Llama models.
