Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Lunchables Dunkables’ new ‘A.I. versus K.I.’ campaign pits kids against AI

Kids lunch food brand Lunchables Dunkables just launched “A.I. versus K.I.,” a new campaign pitting the power of kid imagination (K.I.) against that of artificial intelligence. According to the announcement, when given the prompt “imagine a mozzarella stick or pretzel twist as something fantastical,” kids flexed their imaginations, creating artwork that featured things such as “pretzel ninjas” and a “marinara octopus,” while AI results couldn’t imagine beyond food. The campaign features pop-up art exhibits at museums in Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, and fans can submit their answers to the above prompt online for a chance to win a prize package that includes a trip to Chicago and the opportunity to create social content for a future Dunkables social campaign.

The takeaway: This spin on the humans vs. AI debate is just too much fun. Expect culinarily creative kids’ artwork to fuel Lunchables Dunkables’ social channels.

DiGiorno’s new Pizza Rescue Program uses AI to turn damaged pizzas into coupons

DiGiorno’s new Pizza Rescue Program allows consumers to earn coupons for delivery or carry-out pizzas that were damaged in transit, Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly reports. To participate (through April 11), consumers can upload a photo of their damaged pizza to an AI-powered microsite, Kelly notes, adding that a coupon is then awarded based on the assessed level of damage: “Up to 30% damaged is good for $1 off, up to 60% for $1.50 and up to 100% for $2.”

The takeaway: As Kelly notes, helping pizza consumers cope with meals gone wrong seems to be a hot tactic right now. Domino’s ongoing “Emergency Pizza” promotion is aimed at providing consumers a lifeline for such moments by awarding qualifying members a free pizza redeemable at a later date.

The E.U. passes the world’s first major act to regulate AI

On Wednesday, the European Union parliament passed “the world’s first major set of regulatory ground rules to govern the mediatized artificial intelligence at the forefront of tech investment,” CNBC’s Karen Gilchrist and Ruxandra Iordache report. The E.U. AI Act separates AI technology into risk categories ranging from “low hazard” to “unacceptable,” Gilchrist and Iordache note. “The AI Act has pushed the development of AI in a direction where humans are in control,” Dragos Tudorache, a lawmaker who oversaw negotiations on the agreement said in a social media post cited by CNBC.

See also: AI legal and regulatory developments have been heating up in recent weeks. In last week’s edition of The Week in Generative AI, we discussed OpenAI’s response to Elon Musk’s recent lawsuit against the company. This week, OpenAI hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to defend against the suit — a law firm that Musk previously sued for $90 million. Get the popcorn ready.

Snoop Dogg and Hempacco leverage AI to generate new Delta-9 gummy packaging

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has partnered with smoking consumer goods and technology company Hempacco to launch a new Delta-9 gummy brand Dogg lbs Dogg Treats, Trendhunter’s Kanesa David reports. The product packaging — which features part of Snoop’s signature as well as a headshot of the iconic smoker — was created with Hempacco’s AI-powered packaging design platform; however, Dogg lbs Dogg Treats’ “unmatched vibes” come “straight from Tha Doggfather,” per the company website.

See also: Coke Zero Sugar also leveraged AI in its recent expansion of the “Best Coke Ever?” campaign, creating a new font used in packaging and more, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Generative AI.

Further reading

AI controversies:

AI tools and advancements:

AI acquisitions:

AI trends: