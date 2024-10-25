Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

M&M’S unveils limited-edition candy-themed collection with Kate Spade New York

M&M’S just announced a collaboration with Kate Spade New York on a new limited-edition fashion accessory collection. Launching globally Nov. 1, the M&M’S x Kate Spade New York line will include a coin purse and a key fob as well as jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, stackable rings and charms, all of which reference the Mars-owned brand’s colors and packaging as well as the iconic candy itself. M&M’S x Kate Spade New York will be available for purchase at select M&M’S and Kate Spade New York stores, department stores and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.

