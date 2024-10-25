Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
M&M’S unveils limited-edition candy-themed collection with Kate Spade New York
M&M’S just announced a collaboration with Kate Spade New York on a new limited-edition fashion accessory collection. Launching globally Nov. 1, the M&M’S x Kate Spade New York line will include a coin purse and a key fob as well as jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, stackable rings and charms, all of which reference the Mars-owned brand’s colors and packaging as well as the iconic candy itself. M&M’S x Kate Spade New York will be available for purchase at select M&M’S and Kate Spade New York stores, department stores and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.
Previously: “Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection,” from the June 28 edition of this column.
Southern Comfort introduces a gaming console accessory that dispenses shots of SoCo Sour
To celebrate the launch of its new SoCo Sour (a pre-mixed whiskey sour, basically) and to help gamers “upgrade their gaming experience,” Sazerac-owned whiskey brand Southern Comfort just introduced the SoConsole — a gaming accessory that serves shots. The device is designed to be placed atop the Xbox Series X to dispense 50 mL pre-mixed shooters of SoCo Sour at the press of a button on a remote control. In a numerical nod to the brand’s single-serving SoCo Sour shooters, which come in 50 mL bottles, 50 gamers 21 and up will be able to buy the SoConsole for $50 in Sazerac’s online store beginning today (Oct. 25). SoCo Sour 50 mL shooters are now available for purchase in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tucson, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and Cleveland, Ohio — with nationwide rollout slated for later this year.
Stat of the week: $990 million
That’s the amount Keurig Dr Pepper is paying for a 60% stake in energy-drink brand Ghost as it looks to “spruce up its refreshment beverages portfolio,” Reuters’ Ananya Mariam Rajesh reports. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Goldfish temporarily rebrands to remind consumers it’s “not just for kids”
Goldfish just announced a temporary rebrand in a move to “attract adults and re-establish its relevance amid a broader decline in snacking,” CNN Business’ Jordan Valinksy reports. For a limited time, the Pepperidge Farm snack has renamed its traditional cheddar crackers “Chilean Sea Bass Crackers” to “reinforce that Goldfish crackers are not just for kids,” Valinksy notes. Customers can purchase two bags for $7.38 at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com on a first-come, first-served basis, with new batches set to be released every day through Oct. 30.
5-hour Energy drops new Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy and accompanying FAN-E Pack (fanny pack)
5-hour Energy is celebrating the energy brought by devoted football fans with its new limited-edition Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy in a special “Fan Fuel” flavor. Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy “is built to power through the highs, the lows and every nail-biting play,” per a brand announcement. Even better, the brand is rolling out a limited-edition 12-pack of the new offering that comes with a free 5-hour Energy FAN-E Pack (fanny pack) — “a custom, fan-inspired belt designed to hold 12 bottles of 5-hour Energy” to “hype up your whole crew.” To promote the launch, 5-hour Energy is partnering with football fans who will help introduce Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy at tailgate parties in New York, Detroit and Houston.
Previously: “5-hour Energy releases refillable cufflinks with help from ‘superfan’ Flavor Flav,” from the July 26 edition of this column.
