From the growing presence of C-suite executives on LinkedIn to the share of consumers planning to shop in-store this holiday season, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

92%

The share of consumers who plan to shop in a brick-and-mortar store this holiday season — the highest percentage since 2019 — according to a just-released survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, per Forbes. (See also: “2025 seasonal marketing guide — everything retailers and marketers need to know to get ready” from Quad Insights.)

$290

The average amount that U.S. consumers spend on products they see on TV each year, for a total of $144.9 billion in annual retail sales, according to a new report from Shopsense AI, per Fashion Network.

35%

The increase in the number of U.S. C-suite professionals on LinkedIn over the past five years, per the Financial Times.

45

The number of live regular-season games that TNT Sports will air of the newly formed three-on-three women’s pro basketball league Unrivaled (launching in 2025), based on a multiyear media rights deal that includes primetime slots on the Warner Bros. Discovery outlet three nights a week, per Deadline.

1

The spot that newspapers took among all media channels for both trust and relevancy/usefulness, as well as advertising receptivity, in a just-released Kantar survey examining U.S. consumers’ perceptions of different media channels, according to the market research company’s “U.S. Media Reactions Report.”

20%

The share of the Gen Z population of 18- to 24-year-olds that is saving for retirement, according to a new survey from TIAA Institute.

43

The number of years since the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have squared off in the World Series, per The Associated Press. The two Major League Baseball teams will face each other in the 2024 World Series, with the first game taking place Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

100%

The percentage of profits from its new Thursday Showtime Sneaker Boot, in Toro red and black, that Thursday Boots will donate to the Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, per Footwear News.

$1.2 m illion

The amount of eBay’s most recent investment in its new Circular Fashion Fund, which will go toward helping startups and small businesses scale their circularity efforts, per ESG News.

1/3