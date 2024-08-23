Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Reese’s collaborates with Angel Reese on limited-edition merch collection



Heinz debuts “robotic snack dipper” for gamers

Based on internal survey research that revealed that 90% of gamers say they struggle with snacking while playing, and that most wish they could dip their snacks without pausing their game, Heinz has developed a solution for both issues, per a brand statement. Called Hum–Hum, the whimsical device — a “robotic snack dipper” — consists of a mechanical hand, triggered by pedals, “that dips and feeds gamers while they play, satisfying their irrational love for Heinz.” The ketchup brand debuted Hum–Hum at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabi this week, noting that it’s exploring future iterations that operate using voice commands or facial recognition.



Previously: “Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection,” from the June 28 edition of this column.

Sharpie sponsors live-art competition to promote its new Sharpie Creative Markers

On Saturday (Aug. 24), Sharpie is sponsoring live-art competition Art Battle at Academy LA in Los Angeles to promote its new “paint-like” acrylic markers, Sharpie Creative Markers, per a Newell Brands statement. The event will feature three rounds of live art-making in which artists will have 20 minutes to create using a range of Sharpie products and Art Battle paint. Artwork will be judged by the audience and judges, with $5,000 in prizes up for grabs, including a year’s worth of Sharpie products. Attendees can also visit the Sharpie Bus, where they can learn about the 60-year-old brand’s history and try Sharpie Creative Markers for themselves. Following Art Battle, the Sharpie Bus will travel across the country through the end of the year, stopping at creative events and festivals as part of the brand’s “The World Is Your Canvas” Tour.

Crayola partners with S’well on limited-edition hydration collection

Doritos releases limited-edition zero-gravity Cool Ranch variety

Doritos just announced the release of Doritos Minis Zero Gravity Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips designed for outer space. Purportedly formulated to keep them from floating away — “so astronauts can enjoy them in zero gravity,” per a brand statement — the “made-for-space” Doritos are meant to be eaten in one bite. The limited-edition release is part of a partnership between the Frito-Lay brand and the Polaris Dawn mission in a joint effort to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Fans who donate at StJude.org/DoritosInSpace will have the chance to win a special glow-in-the-dark package of Doritos’ Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips, along with other branded merch and prizes.



Previously: “Doritos enters spirits aisle with Doritos-flavored liquor,” from an earlier edition of this column.