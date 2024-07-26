Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Hellmann’s launches one-day Parisian-style café to promote the pairing of French fries and mayo
Timed to the start of the Paris Summer Olympics and the upcoming release of the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Emily in Paris,” Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is launching a pop-up café concept “solely focused on dipping fries in mayo,” per a brand statement. Based on Instacart data showing that one in three Americans enjoy the pairing, Le Café Hellmann’s will bring “the ambiance of a Paris-style café” to New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, transforming the existing Little Prince bistro into a “mayo-forward restaurant” on July 31. From 3 to 7 p.m. on that day, guests can enjoy Le Café Hellmann’s “plat du jour,” which consists of French fries paired with Hellmann’s mayo (with three varieties to choose from), as well as Kir Royale cocktails and alcohol-free French 75 mocktails. The first 300 guests will receive a blue Hellmann’s branded beret from the Unilever-owned brand, while guests named Emily are in for an additional surprise.
Previously: “Tajín partners with Hellmann’s on new condiment,” from the July 19 edition of this column.
Bacardí releases limited-edition vinyl with Camila Cabello
Bacardí just announced a collaboration with Camila Cabello on a limited-edition vinyl record to celebrate the debut of the singer-songwriter’s new album “C,XOXO.” Made from sugarcane and repurposed materials, the record, which features Cabello’s single “I Luv It,” was created using “a more sustainable production method than traditional vinyl,” per a brand statement. “The Sugarcane Vinyl,” as the special-edition release is dubbed, is currently available for pre-order for $30 on Bacardí’s website. As part of the activation, Bacardí says it’s donating to nonprofit research institute Beneath The Waves, which specializes in the protection of sea life and ocean conservation.
Previously: “Buffalo Trace releases Traveller Whiskey in collaboration with Chris Stapleton,” from an earlier edition of this column.
Brands begin releasing fall-inspired products
Summer isn’t even halfway over, but brands are already getting into the fall spirit with pre-seasonal product releases:
- On Tuesday, Chobani and La Colombe announced the release of their 2024 Pumpkin Spice collection, insisting that “it’s already #PumpkinSpiceSeason,” per a brand statement. Chobani’s pumpkin spice line includes La Colombe Draft Lattes and products across Chobani’s portfolio, including its Flip yogurt, Greek yogurt, coffee creamer and two new seasonal products: Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Drink and Chobani Pumpkin Spice Barista Oatmilk. The line is now available at grocers nationwide.
- Also this week, Hershey announced what is the earliest release ever for its Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. For $24.99, fans can get their hands on a 32-ounce bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins at hersheys.com, while supplies last, per a company statement.
See also: “International Delight celebrates nostalgia with ‘Home Alone’-inspired creamers, coffee” (Drug Store News)
5-hour Energy releases refillable cufflinks with help from “superfan” Flavor Flav
5-hour Energy just announced the launch of refillable 5-hour Energy cufflinks in partnership with Verstolo Fine Jewelry. Worn by rapper Flavor Flav at a dinner party and Olympic sendoff event he hosted for the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team earlier this month, the cufflinks are made from 14K gold-plated sterling silver, stainless steel and black enamel, and can hold a full 5-hour Energy shot. A limited number of “the most energetic cufflinks” — complete with two bottles of Flavor Flav’s personal-favorite 5-hour Energy flavor, Grape Flavor Extra Strength — are now available for purchase for $1,000 at 5hourenergy.com.
