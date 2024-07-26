Hellmann’s launches one-day Parisian-style café to promote the pairing of French fries and mayo

Timed to the start of the Paris Summer Olympics and the upcoming release of the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Emily in Paris,” Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is launching a pop-up café concept “solely focused on dipping fries in mayo,” per a brand statement. Based on Instacart data showing that one in three Americans enjoy the pairing, Le Café Hellmann’s will bring “the ambiance of a Paris-style café” to New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, transforming the existing Little Prince bistro into a “mayo-forward restaurant” on July 31. From 3 to 7 p.m. on that day, guests can enjoy Le Café Hellmann’s “plat du jour,” which consists of French fries paired with Hellmann’s mayo (with three varieties to choose from), as well as Kir Royale cocktails and alcohol-free French 75 mocktails. The first 300 guests will receive a blue Hellmann’s branded beret from the Unilever-owned brand, while guests named Emily are in for an additional surprise.

