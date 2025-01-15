From the growing prioritization of price in purchasing decisions to the share of consumers concerned about data breaches, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

62%

The percentage of consumers who say price will be the most influential factor in their purchasing decisions in 2025, with Boomers and Gen X more likely to cite price as their top priority, according to a new consumer study from retail platform First Insight.

$8

The approximate cost per person for Walmart’s just-launched “Game Day spread,” which includes 13 food and beverage items — including wings, soda, chips and dip — meant for an eight-person football watch party, per Food & Wine. The items come from both Walmart’s own brands and national brands.

$300 billion+

The projected value of AI in the healthcare market by 2032, according to market research firm Global Market Insights, per Healthcare Brew.

76%

The share of U.S. consumers who are concerned about data breaches, despite 64% noting a preference for personalized shopping experiences, according to a new report from software company SOTI, per Women’s Wear Daily.

80%

The percentage of U.S. consumers who think that brands with consistent pricing — as opposed to those with dynamic pricing — are more trustworthy, according to a new Gartner report, per Consumer Goods Technology.

1 in 4

The share of U.S. TikTok users who say they use the platform specifically to find new brands, making it the most commonly used social platform for brand discovery, according to an Adobe Express survey.

22%

The projected share of TikTok’s ad revenue that Instagram would take — followed by Facebook (17.1%) and YouTube (10.7%) — should the Chinese-owned app be banned in the U.S., according to an analysis by eMarketer, per Axios.

4.9 million

The number of cases that vodka-based hard tea brand Surfside sold in 2024 — up from 1.3 million cases in 2023 — per The Spirits Business.

$69.99

The monthly cost for a subscription to DirecTV’s just announced sports-focused TV network package MySports (following a three-month intro rate of $49.99 per month), which includes 40 sports and broadcast TV channels, per MediaPost. The bundle’s launch follows last week’s announcement of the cancellation of a joint venture between Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a sports streaming network called Venu Sports.

$3.7 billion