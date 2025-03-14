Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Dollar General unveils second collection with Dolly Parton
Dollar General just announced the launch of a new kitchen and housewares line with Dolly Parton as it seeks to build on the success of its first collection with the country music icon, released last July (which we covered at the time). The new collection “combines timeless charm with practicality,” per a brand announcement, and includes a variety of drinkware, table linens, home décor and more — from a tea kettle to a serving tray. Available now at all Dollar General locations nationwide, the collection is priced at $10 and under. Dollar General and Parton also announced plans to launch a summer entertaining collection in May and a Christmas collection later this year.
See also: “Dollar General hits $40B in fiscal year net sales for first time ever” (Supermarket News)
Previously: “Home Chef partners with Dolly Parton and her sister on new Good Lookin’ Cookin’ meal kit,” from the Sept. 20, 2024 edition of this column.
More commerce launches and partnerships:
- “GapStudio offers version of Timothée Chalamet suit” (Fashion Dive)
- “Albertsons, Tia Mowry Team To Promote Overjoyed Own Brand” (Store Brands)
- “Martha Stewart expands partnership with QVC” (Chain Store Age)
- “ASOS launches Arrange premium brand with focus on design and elevation” (Fashion Network)
- “Reebok reenters golf with footwear, apparel offering” (Retail Dive)
- “Li & Fung Announces New Licensing Partnership with Vera Bradley for Home Collection” (License Global)
- “Good American launches at Macy’s” (Retail Dive)
- “Free People to Offer L.L. Bean Products at Its Stores and Online” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- ICYMI: “Lilly Pulitzer relaunches menswear after 15-year hiatus” (Fashion Dive)
Bath & Body Works unveils new Gingham+ store design
Bath & Body Works just officially unveiled its new Gingham+ store design, featuring “more elevated design elements, technology features, a more open floorplan and redesigned fixtures” for a more seamless shopping experience, per a brand announcement. Using insights on customer preferences — including Gen Zers in particular — the Bath & Body Works store design team, led by Group Vice President of Store Design Eduardo Tonietto, created Gingham+ to offer a more “toned down” shopping experience, with softer, more neutral colors. (Get a peek here, courtesy of Beauty Packaging.) The new store includes dedicated areas for each product category and video monitors to help customers discover new products, plus “scent bars” where customers can sample new products.
Previously: “Bath & Body Works debuts largest collaboration yet with Disney Princess collection,” from the February 14 edition of this column.
More retail operations news:
- “Dick’s plots ‘significant investments’ in stores, digital as winning streak continues” (Retail Dive)
- “Kroger Sharpens Ecommerce Focus with New Business Unit” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “CVS is opening smaller stores that only have pharmacies” (CNN Business)
- “The Fresh Market opens its first wine and spirits store” (Supermarket News)
- “Shein opens curated online fashion storefronts” (Chain Store Age)
- “Amazon Restructures Its Grocery, Convenience Teams” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Lowe’s expanding Apple Vision Pro kitchen design pilot” (Chain Store Age)
- “Estée Lauder Partners With Adobe on Gen AI to Create Product Ads” (Adweek)
- “Ross Plans 90 New Stores This Year; Long-Term Goal is 3,600 Locations” (Retail TouchPoints)
Stat of the week: 31%
That’s the increase in online grocery sales in February compared to the same month in 2024, for a total of $10.3 billion, according to the latest Brick Meets Click and Mercatus data, per Grocery Dive. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More consumer-driven insights:
- “Retail Sales Slow In February” (Store Brands)
- “Majority of Americans have yet to try Amazon Haul” (Retail Dive)
- “Ecommerce’s share of overall grocery sales has more than doubled since the pandemic” (eMarketer)
Casio debuts limited-time G-SHOCK watch in collaboration with Barbie
Casio just announced a collaboration with Mattel’s Barbie on a new addition to its G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches — watches known for their toughness from a brand “that supports free-thinking, tough women with strength at their core” — per a brand announcement. Based on the GMA-S110, the limited-edition GMAS110BE-4A features a combined analog-digital dial, double LED light, five daily alarms, countdown timer, stopwatch and more in Barbie’s signature pink color scheme. Available now for $170 at select retailers, gschock.com and the G-SHOCK SoHo store in New York City, the GMAS110BE-4A comes in Barbie-inspired packaging.
Previously: “Sweet Loren’s and Barbie rele