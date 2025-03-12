From Gen Z’s growing use of BNPL to the share of consumers switching to cheaper brands, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

54%

The share of U.S. Gen Zers who said they used buy now, pay later (BNPL) during the 2024 holiday shopping season, according to a J.D. Power survey, per Customer Experience Dive.

131%

The growth in TV viewership for women’s sports between 2023 and 2024, according to a just-released study from EDO, per TV Technology.

$2.2 billion

The total amount that pharmaceutical company AbbVie could end up paying Denmark-based biotech company Gubra to develop its experimental weight-loss drug, GUB014295, as part of a licensing deal between the two companies, per CNBC. AbbVie will pay $350 million upfront, followed by $1.9 billion should the drug meet certain milestones.

6.1%

The percentage by which core, non-political local advertising in the U.S. is projected to grow in 2025, for a total of $171 billion, according to BIA Advisory Services, per MediaPost.

$520.8 billion

71%

The share of consumers who say they’re gravitating toward healthier snack options this year, with 61% saying they’re willing to pay more for such items (though exactly how much more wasn’t specified), according to a new survey from Trax conducted via Shopkick.

80

The number of stores that Foot Locker plans to open or convert to its “reimagined” concept in 2025 — up from the eight it’s currently operating — according to the company’s latest earnings call, per Fashion Dive.

74%

The share of consumers who expect brands to deliver more personalized shopping experiences in 2025, according to a new survey from Klaviyo, per Women’s Wear Daily. (See also: “Your personalization strategy needs automated direct mail marketing,” from Quad Insights.)

2 in 3

The share of shoppers who say they’re switching to cheaper brands or products, according to a Tastewise survey of 70,000 U.S. consumers, per Convenience Store News.

11.1%