From Gen Z’s growing use of BNPL to the share of consumers switching to cheaper brands, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.
54%
The share of U.S. Gen Zers who said they used buy now, pay later (BNPL) during the 2024 holiday shopping season, according to a J.D. Power survey, per Customer Experience Dive.
131%
The growth in TV viewership for women’s sports between 2023 and 2024, according to a just-released study from EDO, per TV Technology.
$2.2 billion
The total amount that pharmaceutical company AbbVie could end up paying Denmark-based biotech company Gubra to develop its experimental weight-loss drug, GUB014295, as part of a licensing deal between the two companies, per CNBC. AbbVie will pay $350 million upfront, followed by $1.9 billion should the drug meet certain milestones.
6.1%
The percentage by which core, non-political local advertising in the U.S. is projected to grow in 2025, for a total of $171 billion, according to BIA Advisory Services, per MediaPost.
$520.8 billion
Amazon’s projected retail e-commerce sales in 2025 — reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.2% — according to a just-released eMarketer forecast. (See also: “Digital shelf strategy: Rethinking online retail tactics,” from Quad Insights.)
71%
The share of consumers who say they’re gravitating toward healthier snack options this year, with 61% saying they’re willing to pay more for such items (though exactly how much more wasn’t specified), according to a new survey from Trax conducted via Shopkick.
80
The number of stores that Foot Locker plans to open or convert to its “reimagined” concept in 2025 — up from the eight it’s currently operating — according to the company’s latest earnings call, per Fashion Dive.
74%
The share of consumers who expect brands to deliver more personalized shopping experiences in 2025, according to a new survey from Klaviyo, per Women’s Wear Daily. (See also: “Your personalization strategy needs automated direct mail marketing,” from Quad Insights.)
2 in 3
The share of shoppers who say they’re switching to cheaper brands or products, according to a Tastewise survey of 70,000 U.S. consumers, per Convenience Store News.
11.1%
The year-over-year increase in e-commerce beauty sales (encompassing hair, skin, cosmetics and nail products) in 2024, for a total of $45.7 billion spent online, according to NielsenIQ’s new “State of Beauty” report, per Retail Brew. Overall beauty sales are up 6% YOY.