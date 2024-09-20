Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Retailers woo holiday shoppers with early activations and sales events

Retailers are getting a head start on the holiday shopping season — in, yes, September (and October). Among them: Anthropologie just announced the opening of its Holiday House on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Available exclusively to AnthroPerks members — by appointment only through Sept. 22 — the interactive experience allows guests to explore and purchase Anthropologie and Terrain products, including home furniture and décor, while consulting with stylists and design experts. In addition to hosting Target Circle Week for loyalty members Oct. 6-12, Target announced a slew of early holiday deals starting on Monday, including the relaunch of its Deal of the Day program, 50 gifts under $5 in the Bullseye’s Playground section, half off all toys priced at $20 or less and 80% of Target’s Wondershop holiday items priced at $10 or less. Big Lots just announced plans to bring back its “Black Friday Fridays,” with one-day deals offered every Friday from Oct. 13 through Dec. 6, including up to 50% off décor, gifts and more. Best Buy just announced its plans to host a series of holiday sales events — beginning Sept. 27-29 with its Member Exclusive Sale. The retailer will also host an Apple Trade-Up Event Sept. 30-Oct. 13, during which customers can earn savings toward new Apple tech; a 48-Hour Flash Sale Oct. 8-9; a 3-Day Gaming Event starting Oct. 25; and more. Amazon will host its Prime Big Deal Days Oct. 8-9, offering Prime members access to holiday deals such as up to 40% off winter apparel, as well as savings on electronics and everyday essentials from Amazon Basics, with new deals dropping every five minutes. On Thursday, Walmart announced plans to launch its first Holiday Deals event in October, as well as to resume its inflation-free holiday meal offering. Kicking off for Walmart+ members at midnight on Oct. 8 — and for all other online customers at noon that day — the savings event will include deals on electronics, fashion, toys and more at Walmart.com and on the app. The event will expand to physical stores Oct. 9-13.

Merrell debuts pop-up “Wander Wheel” art exhibit that allows guests to “‘hike’ endlessly”

Footwear brand Merrell just announced an upcoming immersive pop-up art installation at Studio 525 in New York City that will allow guests to experience “the wonders of nature without leaving the city,” per a brand announcement. Open to the public Sept. 27-29, the “Wander Wheel” installation is “a large, interactive sculpture slowly spinning on a static base, transporting visitors to diverse natural environments from around the world in each of the four hemispheres.” Guests can slip on a pair of Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 and walk the Wander Wheel — the interior of which mimics a hiking trail — where they’ll experience the sights, sounds and smells of nature, from the hills of California to the plains of the Australian Outback.

