Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Retailers woo holiday shoppers with early activations and sales events

Retailers are getting a head start on the holiday shopping season — in, yes, September (and October). Among them: 

  • Anthropologie just announced the opening of its Holiday House on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Available exclusively to AnthroPerks members — by appointment only through Sept. 22 — the interactive experience allows guests to explore and purchase Anthropologie and Terrain products, including home furniture and décor, while consulting with stylists and design experts.  
  • In addition to hosting Target Circle Week for loyalty members Oct. 6-12, Target announced a slew of early holiday deals starting on Monday, including the relaunch of its Deal of the Day program, 50 gifts under $5 in the Bullseye’s Playground section, half off all toys priced at $20 or less and 80% of Target’s Wondershop holiday items priced at $10 or less. 
  • Big Lots just announced plans to bring back its “Black Friday Fridays,” with one-day deals offered every Friday from Oct. 13 through Dec. 6, including up to 50% off décor, gifts and more.  
  • Best Buy just announced its plans to host a series of holiday sales events — beginning Sept. 27-29 with its Member Exclusive Sale. The retailer will also host an Apple Trade-Up Event Sept. 30-Oct. 13, during which customers can earn savings toward new Apple tech; a 48-Hour Flash Sale Oct. 8-9; a 3-Day Gaming Event starting Oct. 25; and more.  
  • Amazon will host its Prime Big Deal Days Oct. 8-9, offering Prime members access to holiday deals such as up to 40% off winter apparel, as well as savings on electronics and everyday essentials from Amazon Basics, with new deals dropping every five minutes. 
  • On Thursday, Walmart announced plans to launch its first Holiday Deals event in October, as well as to resume its inflation-free holiday meal offering. Kicking off for Walmart+ members at midnight on Oct. 8 — and for all other online customers at noon that day — the savings event will include deals on electronics, fashion, toys and more at Walmart.com and on the app. The event will expand to physical stores Oct. 9-13. 

Merrell debuts pop-up “Wander Wheel” art exhibit that allows guests to “‘hike’ endlessly”

Footwear brand Merrell just announced an upcoming immersive pop-up art installation at Studio 525 in New York City that will allow guests to experience “the wonders of nature without leaving the city,” per a brand announcement. Open to the public Sept. 27-29, the “Wander Wheel” installation is “a large, interactive sculpture slowly spinning on a static base, transporting visitors to diverse natural environments from around the world in each of the four hemispheres.” Guests can slip on a pair of Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 and walk the Wander Wheel — the interior of which mimics a hiking trail — where they’ll experience the sights, sounds and smells of nature, from the hills of California to the plains of the Australian Outback. 

Stat of the week: 7% 

That’s the year-over-year increase in online grocery sales in the U.S. in August, for a total of $9.9 billion — marking the third straight month of single-digit sales growth for the online grocery sector — according to the most recent Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey, per Supermarket News. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)  

More consumer insights:

Roku unveils Roku Ads Manager 

On Wednesday, Roku unveiled Roku Ads Manager, a self-service tool for CTV advertising. Highlights of the solution include the ability for Shopify merchants to launch self-service shoppable ads with on-screen customer checkout using their Roku remote, interactive video overlays and more.  

Previously: “Paramount’s new Ads Manager bring AI-powered TV advertising creative to small businesses,” from the July 19 edition of The Week in Generative AI. 

More e-commerce innovations:

Home Chef partners with Dolly Parton and her sister on new Good LookinCookin’ meal kit 

DTC meal kit brand Home Chef just announced a new collaboration with country music icon Dolly Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, spotlighting family recipes from the sisters’ just-released cookbook, “Good Lookin’ Cookin’.” The four-week Home Chef x Good Lookin’ Cookin’ collaboration will include a rotating selection of recipes — from Fried Chicken and Gravy to Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Butter — in a variety of formats (the classic Meal Kit, Express Plus and Culinary Collection). Orders are being accepted now through Oct. 18, with meals arriving in a Good Lookin’ Cookin’ co-branded box. Between now and Oct. 18, Home Chef is giving fans the chance to win one of five signed copies of the “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” cookbook and a $150 Home Chef gift card when they comment on the brand’s giveaway post on Instagram, tagging someone they love to cook with. 

Previously:

More DTC and retail partnerships:

Ulta Beauty expands The Joy Project with The Joy Council, led by Deepak Chopra

Ulta Beauty just announced plans to expand upon its initiative The Joy Project — designed to provide both associates and customers the tools to silence the most significant barriers to joy (i.e., “inner critics and negative self-talk”) — per Retail TouchPoints’ Nicole Silberstein. The Joy Project will now include The Joy Council, headed by newly named Chief of Joy Deepak Chopra, who will lead a group of wellness experts in developing content and engagements “to help people find, embrace and experience joy in their everyday lives,” Silberstein writes, “while underscoring Ulta’s mission to make beauty a force for good.” 

Previously: “Ulta Beauty tests gamified loyalty program GlamXplorer,” from the May 17 edition of The Week in Retail. 

, , , ,

Share this