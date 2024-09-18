From the growth in spending on private-label brands to the breathtaking rise in wireless data usage, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

44%

The share of Americans who feel ignored by advertisers, according to the second annual “New American Consumer Study” from iHeartMedia and Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries, per Ad Age. The study also found that 72% of consumers don’t want to buy from brands that make them feel ignored.

20%

The share of the total grocery market that private-label spending accounts for — a figure that’s expected to rise to 24% by 2030 — according to a report from Alvarez & Marsal, per Supermarket News.

100 trillion

The approximate total amount of megabytes of wireless data used by Americans in 2023, marking a 36% increase from 2022 — the largest-ever single-year increase in wireless data consumption — according to wireless industry association CTIA, per Reuters.

No. 1

The spot Hy-Vee took in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards ranking in the grocery store category, per Store Brands.

$1.5 trillion

Projected combined retail sales for Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. by 2029, accounting for one-fourth of all U.S. retail sales, according to Forrester’s “U.S. Online Retail Forecast, 2024 to 2029.”

68%

The share of consumers who plan to visit one or more retailers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to a Coveo survey, per Chain Store Age.

84%

The share of video content posted by brands on TikTok that fails to generate “strong positive emotions, capture attention or enhance brand recall,” according to a study conducted by global tech platform DAIVID, per Search Engine Journal.

18

The number of Emmys captured by FX drama series “Shogun,” setting a record for most wins by a show in a single season, per Variety.

$19.9 trillion

The cumulative amount that AI is expected to contribute to the global economy through 2030, according to a just-released study from global market intelligence firm IDC.

49,000+