Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

PetSmart opens application for second annual Chief Toy Testers

PetSmart announced this week that submissions are open for its 2024 Chief Toy Tester positions — for one lucky dog and cat. The retailer is seeking pets with a willingness to try new toys and treats, as well as pose in the latest pet apparel and accessories, in addition to “pet parents” who can commit to a one-year contract and have “the ability to create trendy social media content,” per a brand statement. Each quarter, Chief Toy Testers will receive a box full of new toys, treats, costumes and apparel, which “they” must share reviews for on social media. Selected pets will also become official PetSmart models, with their furry faces featured on displays and signs in PetSmart stores nationwide. Humans can submit their pet’s application to become one of PetSmart’s 2024 Chief Toy Testers — a job that pays up to $10,000 — online at PetSmartChiefToyTester.com through May 29.

See also: “John Legend and Chrissy Teigen launch Kismet pet brand,” from the May 10 edition of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Ulta Beauty tests gamified loyalty program GlamXplorer

Ulta Beauty has been testing a new gamified loyalty program called GlamXplorer, which is currently available to a select group of Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards Program members, Glossy’s Zofia Zwieglinska reports. Created in partnership with brand loyalty platform Hang, the program features “42 mini-games, including ‘21 Questions,’ ‘Word of the Day’ and memory games, as well as timed challenges and 30 quests involving virtual makeup try-ons using Ulta’s VTO GLAMlab,” per Zwieglinska. Rewards include discounts, gift cards and products.

Previously: “Ulta Beauty expands Beauty Drop-Off program to all stores nationwide,” from a March edition of The Week in Retail.

EBay announces launch of inaugural Recommerce Day to highlight the benefits of pre-loved items

EBay just announced the launch of its inaugural Recommerce Day on May 21 to coincide with the release of its annual eBay Recommerce Report. The report has typically highlighted seller and buyer insights and motivations around secondhand shopping on the platform; this year’s report — based on a survey of more than 28,000 people worldwide — will go even further, assessing “overall trends and sentiment around recommerce at a global consumer level,” per a brand statement. Recommerce Day will include a takeover of the eBay homepage as well an eBay Live program featuring pre-loved goods and prizes. As part of the activation, eBay is also partnering with actor and sustainability advocate Alicia Silverstone.

See also: “eBay streamlines clothing resale with connected labels” (Chain Store Age)

Skechers launches first virtual store on Roblox

Skechers has launched its first virtual store in Roblox Livetopia’s Topia Mall, enabling players to engage in an “interactive treasure hunt to win exclusive digital Skechers items,” MediaPost’s Colin Kirkland reports. The footwear company partnered with Super League to create the store — the opening of which follows the release of a study commissioned by Roblox indicating that Gen Z users are willing to pay to customize and outfit their avatars, spending up to $100 per month, Kirkland notes.

See also: “Skechers teams with John Deere in global footwear partnership” (Inside Retail)

Further reading

Retail performance:

Retail operations and expansions:

Retail trends:

Retail launches and partnerships:

Retail campaigns and promotions: