Target announces plans to reduce prices on everyday 5,000 items

Target just announced that it plans to lower prices on approximately 5,000 “frequently purchased” items. The retailer already recently reduced prices on 1,500 items, with more discounts planned throughout the summer. Discounts will span categories, as well as both national brands and Target’s own store brands, and include items such as milk, meat, produce, snacks, coffee, diapers, pet food and more. Target says the move will help customers collectively save millions of dollars as they “continue to struggle with inflationary pressures as they head into Memorial Day and the summer season,” per Chain Store Age’s Marianne Wilson.

Staples launches Father’s Day “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest giveaway

To celebrate Father’s Day, Staples is encouraging consumers to recycle their old electronics and accessories for the chance to win a sweater vest created, in part, with charging cables, Brand Innovators’ Aaron Baar reports. The promotion takes place between May 20 and June 10, when consumers can bring their items into a Staples location to receive a code to enter the “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest giveaway, as well as a coupon for $10 off a $30 purchase. In addition to making people aware that Staples is a recycling destination, the Father’s Day promotion “is a wink at dads’ hoarding tendencies, particularly when it comes to electronics and accessories that could one day have an alternative use,” Baar writes.

Walmart debuts new immersive virtual shopping experience Walmart Realm

Walmart has debuted a new immersive virtual shopping experience that features “three distinct shopping environments designed around social trends and influencers,” per Retail TouchPoints’ Adam Blair. Called Walmart Realm, the experience includes So Jelly, an underwater world; Y’allternative, where “wild wild west meets gothic glam,” as Walmart Realm’s website puts it; and Go Chromatic, a “melted metallic world dripping in style.” Walmart Realm was created with technology from Emperia.

Petco Love launches animated campaign to help lost pets

Petco Love, an independent nonprofit organization associated with the Petco brand, just announced the launch of its “My Ruff Day” campaign to raise awareness of its national lost-and-found database for pets, per a brand statement. Called Lost Love, the database uses image-recognition technology to help reunite humans with their lost pets using a single photo. An animated short series, “My Ruff Day” features lost pets as they try to find their way home. “The first episode follows Boomer on moving day as he heroically seeks to find his family’s missing toy, only to find himself lost and alone in his new neighborhood,” per Petco Love’s statement. Using Love Lost, strangers help reunite Boomer (voiced by actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas) with his family. The campaign was informed by data showing that 10 million pets go missing each year — many of them during the summer.

