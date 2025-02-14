Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Amazon tests new in-app shopping tool enabling purchases directly from other brands’ sites

Amazon just announced that it’s testing a new shopping option that will help customers find other brands’ products even if they’re not sold on Amazon. When customers search for a brand or product on Amazon’s app, it will show relevant products sold by Amazon, as usual — but it may now also show other items not carried by the retailer that are available on other brands’ sites; these will be accompanied by links to those non-Amazon sites where shoppers can view and directly purchase products. The new feature is currently live for a subset of U.S. customers via the Amazon’s app (both iOS and Android).

Bath & Body Works debuts largest collaboration yet with Disney Princess collection

Bath & Body Works just announced a collaboration with Disney on a collection inspired by Disney Princess characters. The Disney Princess collection is centered around six new fragrances meant to embody the distinct personality of each princess — Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Ariel, Moana and Jasmine — so fans can “embrace their own inner princess,” per a brand announcement. With 85 products including body mists and washes, hand soaps and sanitizers, the line is Bath & Body Works’ biggest collaborative collection to date. The Disney Princess collection will be available in-store and online starting on Sunday (Feb. 16), with prices ranging from $1.95 to $99.95.

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens its internal influencer program to the public

In response to “growing demand for authentic, first-person social content,” Dick’s Sporting Goods just expanded its internal influencer program, the Dick’s Varsity Team, per a brand announcement. Previously only available to the retailer’s employees, the program now allows members of the public “with a passion for sports and social media” to apply. Those selected to join Dick’s Varsity Team will work with the retailer and athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall, and Haley and Hanna Cavinder, to create social media content to share across Dick’s platforms and their own. Team members will receive paid contracts, Dick’s gift cards to purchase products to feature in their content, early access to select products and events, access to learning sessions and more. Applications for the Dick’s Varsity Team are open now through Feb. 27 at dicksvarsityteam.com.

Stat of the week: 5.5%

That’s the percentage by which visits to U.S. indoor malls increased year-over-year in January, according to data from Placer.ai, per Chain Store Age. Visits to open-air shopping centers (+2.9%) and outlet malls (+2.7%) also increased compared to January 2024. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10. from Quad Insights.)

