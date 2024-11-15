Amazon debuts “Amazon Haul” shopping experience featuring products $20 and under

Amazon just debuted a beta version of a new shopping experience on its app and mobile website called Amazon Haul that enables U.S. customers to discover more affordable goods, with delivery times of one to two weeks, per an Amazon announcement. Offering a wide selection of products — from fashion to home goods to electronics — priced at $20 and under (with some as low as $1), Amazon Haul has its own search, cart and checkout. The more a customer adds to a single order, the steeper the discount, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders of $75 or more — as well as free delivery for orders $25 and up.

Previously: “Amazon debuts new private-label brand, Amazon Saver, in value push,” from the Sept. 13 edition of this column.

See also: