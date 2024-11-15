Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Amazon debuts “Amazon Haul” shopping experience featuring products $20 and under
Amazon just debuted a beta version of a new shopping experience on its app and mobile website called Amazon Haul that enables U.S. customers to discover more affordable goods, with delivery times of one to two weeks, per an Amazon announcement. Offering a wide selection of products — from fashion to home goods to electronics — priced at $20 and under (with some as low as $1), Amazon Haul has its own search, cart and checkout. The more a customer adds to a single order, the steeper the discount, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders of $75 or more — as well as free delivery for orders $25 and up.
Previously: “Amazon debuts new private-label brand, Amazon Saver, in value push,” from the Sept. 13 edition of this column.
See also:
- “Amazon Reportedly Developing Smart Glasses for Faster Deliveries” (RetailWire)
- ICYMI: “Wishi Styling Platform Links With Amazon Fashion” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- ICYMI: “Amazon Targets Delivery Operations in Bid for Bigger Grocery Business” (The Wall Street Journal)
Stat of the week: < 4%
That’s the share of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand Grove Collaborative’s business that’s wholesale, CEO Jeff Yurcisin noted on the company’s Q3 earnings call this week, per Retail Dive. With wholesale “consistently unprofitable” for the brand, Yurcisin announced plans for Grove Collaborative to end its partnerships with brick-and-mortar stores to focus on its DTC business.
Pinterest unveils holiday gift guides and shopping tools to simplify gifting
Pinterest is leaning into social shopping, rolling out a slew of social/influencer-powered gift guides and tools for finding holiday gifts. In partnership with creators and celebrities such as Alicia Keys, RuPaul and Emma Chamberlain, the platform just announced that it’s created over 1,000 gift guides that span more than 25 categories — from beauty to gaming. Using a new “quick save” feature, users can easily save Pins from the gift guides, which Pinterest will automatically add to a user’s personalized shoppable wish list — another new feature. For additional inspiration, Pinterest is launching a “holiday finds” tab, a personalized feed with gifts based on each user’s unique searches.
Earlier related coverage:
- “Pinterest debuts AI-powered ad campaign features,” from the Oct. 4 edition of The Week in Generative AI.
- “MakerPlace by Michaels debuts holiday gift guide curated by Jennifer Love Hewitt,” from the Nov. 1 edition of this column.
More holiday-inspired promotions and campaigns:
- “Kroger Launches Holiday Marketing Campaign” (Store Brands)
- “TikTok kicks off Black Friday Nov. 13; Nicki Minaj to host livestream” (Chain Store Age)
- “What do Adam Scott and Philips Norelco Have in Common?” (Men’s Journal)
- “Target Debuts Kris, a Modern Santa, as It Shifts Holiday Marketing Strategy” (Adweek)
- “Foot Locker Launches Holiday Campaign With NBA Stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball” (Footwear News)
PacSun launches limited-edition Mike Tyson collection and activation
PacSun just announced the launch of an exclusive collection with heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in the lead-up to his showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, taking place today (Nov. 15) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, per a brand statement. Team Tyson x PacSun, as the collection is dubbed, features limited-edition merchandise and vintage sportswear-inspired unisex apparel, including graphic tees and hoodies, spotlighting the iconic boxer and his “Iron Mike” nickname. PacSun is also launching a “boxing-ring-themed” pop-up at AT&T Stadium, where guests can shop the collection and engage in themed activities, including a punching arcade game in which two winners will receive tickets to attend the match in-person. Also available online and in-store, Team Tyson x PacSun prices range from $35 to $70.
More notable brand collabs and partnerships:
- “Claire’s Teams with Paris Hilton for Sparkly New Collab” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Karl Lagerfeld Jeans and Atelier Reservé Collab on Deadstock Capsule Collection” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “The Kersheh Group Partners with John Deere for Sleepwear & Loungewear Collection” (License Global)
- “Hurley taps Travis Barker for new capsule collection” (Fashion Network)
- “Sky Zone x Crocs Capture the Park’s Orange and Blue Hues” (Trend Hunter)
- “Red Wing Shoes launches Steve McQueen-inspired boots” (The Business Journals)
- “True Religion and Playboy Drop Second Collection” (Rivet)
- “Nick Jonas Named Fossil Brand Ambassador” (Women’s Wear Daily)
Gap partners with Nest to support hometown artisans through its Holiday Makers Market
Gap just announced it will host a Holiday Makers Market at its San Francisco headquarters in partnership with Nest, a nonprofit supporting artisans and makers, “to empower makers, artists and creative entrepreneurs in the Bay Area,” per a brand announcement. Taking place Dec. 7-8, the market will expand upon Nest’s Makers United program, which provides BIPOC and low-income makers “access to the tools they need to grow their businesses — and thrive,” per Nest’s website. Guests will be able to peruse and purchase handmade goods — from jewelry to ceramics — from more than 40 local artisans, as well as engage in craft activations. Previously an annual internal Gap event, this edition of the Holiday Makers Market marks the first time that non-employees have been invited to participate.
Previously: “Gap debuts new Linen Collection in music-focused campaign starring Tyla,” from the March 1 edition of The Week in Retail.
More holiday-themed activations:
- “Ugg Takes Over Nordstrom NYC’s Corner Pop-Up Space for the Holidays” (Footwear News)
- “Barbie ‘StreamHouse’ to pop-up in NYC as part of collaboration with Verizon” (Chain Store Age)
- “Harry Potter New York Transforms Holiday Tourism in Manhattan with Magical Festivities and Unique Experiences” (Travel and Tour World)
- ICYMI: “Benefit Cosmetics Opens Grocery-Inspired Virtual Holiday Store” (Retail TouchPoints)
Walmart adds seasonal products to its Bettergoods private-label brand
Walmart just launched a series of new seasonal food products under its Bettergoods private-label brand, RetailWire’s Bernadette Giacomazzo reports. As we noted in the May 3 edition of The Week in Retail, the big-box retailer launched Bettergoods earlier this year with a focus on delivering “quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value.” Th