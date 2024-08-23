Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Solo Stove launches second campaign with Snoop Dogg titled “Blunt Marketing”

Neiman Marcus launches campaign starring Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo

Price tag of the week: $99.99

DTC eyewear brand Blenders signs deal with 99-year-old CU Buffaloes fan

In the first-of-its kind NIL (name, image, likeness) deal, Blenders Eyewear has partnered with 99-year-old University of Colorado (CU) football superfan Peggy Coppom, Ad Age’s Tim Nudd reports. The longtime Buffaloes fan will now be featured on a sunglasses sleeve from the DTC eyewear brand — “with $1 from each sale going to Peggy and her family,” Nudd writes, adding that CU head coach Deion Sanders worked with his management team at SMAC Entertainment to secure the deal with Coppom. Previously: “Sprouts Farmers Market signs 8 new sponsorship deals with female college athletes,” from the March 22 edition of The Week in Retail.

ICYMI: Netflix and Google partner to make “Emily in Paris” shoppable