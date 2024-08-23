Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Solo Stove launches second campaign with Snoop Dogg titled “Blunt Marketing”
DTC smokeless firepit brand Solo Stove just launched “Blunt Marketing,” a new campaign starring Snoop Dogg and Warren G in which the pair demonstrate “a clear intent to sell consumers high-quality and innovative products from Solo Stove,” per a brand statement. “Blunt Marketing” follows an earlier campaign — also featuring Snoop Dogg — called “Snoop Goes Smokeless” that “generated buzz but missed sales goals,” Marketing Dive’s Sara Karlovitch reports. The largest campaign ever from Solo Stove, “Blunt Marketing” includes video, digital, social, influencer, audio and search, and will run through the end of the year across programming and channels including “Thursday Night Football,” “NFL Ticket,” “The Voice,” TikTok and Amazon.
Neiman Marcus launches campaign starring Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo
In its first campaign since the announcement of its planned merger with Saks, Neiman Marcus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its recurring brand platform The Art of Fashion, the luxury retailer announced this week. Starring actors Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), among others, the digital-first fall campaign features stills and a short film, titled “Extraordinary Pursuits,” that pay “homage to cinematic style and Hollywood glamour” and will include styling events across Nieman Marcus stores.
Price tag of the week: $99.99
That’s the just-announced cost of Amazon’s annual grocery delivery subscription for Prime members, which follows the April launch of a monthly $9.99 grocery delivery subscription. The service includes unlimited free delivery on grocery orders over $35 from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market as well as select retailers on Amazon.com, per Progressive Grocer.
DTC eyewear brand Blenders signs deal with 99-year-old CU Buffaloes fan
In the first-of-its kind NIL (name, image, likeness) deal, Blenders Eyewear has partnered with 99-year-old University of Colorado (CU) football superfan Peggy Coppom, Ad Age’s Tim Nudd reports. The longtime Buffaloes fan will now be featured on a sunglasses sleeve from the DTC eyewear brand — “with $1 from each sale going to Peggy and her family,” Nudd writes, adding that CU head coach Deion Sanders worked with his management team at SMAC Entertainment to secure the deal with Coppom.
ICYMI: Netflix and Google partner to make “Emily in Paris” shoppable
Netflix and Google have teamed up to make the new season of the streaming platform’s show “Emily in Paris” shoppable, Retail TouchPoints’ Nicole Silberstein reports. Only available to subscribers of Netflix’s ad-supported tier, the shoppable ads appear when an episode is paused and feature images that, when scanned using Google Lens, “will direct fans to similar items available for purchase,” Silberstein reports.
Quick takes — other retail, e-commerce and DTC news we’re following
- Katy Perry Collections has launched a new Hello Kitty–inspired shoe collection to celebrate the Sanrio character’s 50th anniversary, and it couldn’t be more, well, purrfect. Read more from Footwear News.
- Wayfair brand Perigold just announced plans to open a series of brick-and-mortar locations, with the first one opening in West Palm Beach, Florida in fall 2025 — another example of Wayfair’s strategic expansion into physical retail. Read more from Furniture Today
- DTC humidifier and showerhead company Canopy is launching an assortment of its products in over 100 Sephora locations nationwide, making it the first home-devices brand to do so. Read more from Modern Retail.
- Foot Locker has debuted a reimagined version of its 34th Street flagship in New York City, which includes an immersive Foot Locker “Home Court” concept developed in partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand. Read more from Retail Dive.
- Mattress Firm is partnering with DoorDash to offer two-hour delivery from its 2,300-plus U.S. stores, as we noted in this week’s edition of The Weekly 10. (The companies also announced a joint effort this week to recruit a group of student brand ambassadors “to promote the importance of quality sleep at colleges nationwide.” Read more from Chain Store Age.)