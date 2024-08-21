From the rising number of consumer goods purchased per online transaction to the growth in media ad spend on Netflix, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

22%

The month-over-month increase in grocery delivery sales in July, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey, per Supermarket News. This surge is attributed to membership program discounts offered by marketers including Walmart+ and Instacart that month.

11

The average number of items per online transaction in the consumer goods category — the highest it’s been in the last year — according to data from Dynamic Yield, per CNN Business.

2

The promised maximum amount of time in hours that it will take DoorDash to deliver a mattress to your home (if it’s within an eligible delivery radius) from any of Mattress Firm’s 2,300-plus U.S. stores in a just-announced collaboration between the two companies, per Furniture Today.

7 in 10

The approximate share of consumers who research high-value items on their phones but then purchase on a desktop computer, according to new data from Quantum Metric, per Chain Store Age.

$1.086 billion

Global box office ticket sales for Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” after its first 23 days of release, surpassing 2019’s “Joker” ($1.078 billion) to become the highest–grossing R-rated film ever, per Variety.

166%

The percentage increase in gross media ad spend on Netflix in Q2 2024, according to data compiled by Guideline, per Marketing Brew.

85%

The percentage of potential customers that retailers miss out on due to their inability to identify and understand online shoppers, according to Bluecore’s 2024 Customer Growth Benchmark Report, per Women’s Wear Daily. (More from Quad on understanding consumers: “The data you’re missing: Nine truths about the new world of data-informed marketing.”)

$2 million

The amount that Goodwill has announced it is putting toward a Walmart Foundation–funded traceability study to inform recycling strategies for secondhand textiles and help shape industry standards, per Fashion Dive.

86%

Digital’s projected share of total media ad spending in 2028 — up from just below 50% in 2018 — per eMarketer’s Ad Spending Benchmarks: Q3 2024 report.

3.5%