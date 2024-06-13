The data you’re missing

Nine truths about the new world of data-informed marketing

June 13th, 2024

While the world collects, consolidates and configures more and more consumer data, utilizing that data for marketing purposes gets increasingly complex. Privacy laws make it harder to access, while the sheer volume of identifiers — such as multiple emails for the same individual — waters down its effectiveness.

So, what’s a marketer to do? How can you access more precise data that has the resiliency to drive meaningful and lasting results? You may be missing some of the most powerful data, which is centered around the consumer household.

“The home address tells you about people and their passions. It tells you what matters in the community. If you tell me where someone lives, I can tell you a lot about them.”

—Joshua Lowcock, President of Quad Media

In “The data you’re missing” guide, we explore the current state of data usability and Quad’s perspective on the opportunities that household data provides.

Key Takeaways: 

  • Current data acquisition tactics are messy and ineffective. It’s time for a fresh approach.

  • A shift in mindset away from third-party cookies and email attribution will help build a stronger foundation for data-informed marketing strategies.

  • Household data provides a seamless connector between consumers’ offline and online worlds — precisely where marketers need to connect with their audience.

Download “The data you’re missing” guide to discover how a household-centered data strategy changes the rules and helps marketers deliver big wins with greater efficiency.