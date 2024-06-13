The data you’re missing

While the world collects, consolidates and configures more and more consumer data, utilizing that data for marketing purposes gets increasingly complex. Privacy laws make it harder to access, while the sheer volume of identifiers — such as multiple emails for the same individual — waters down its effectiveness.

So, what’s a marketer to do? How can you access more precise data that has the resiliency to drive meaningful and lasting results? You may be missing some of the most powerful data, which is centered around the consumer household.