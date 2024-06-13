The data you’re missing
Nine truths about the new world of data-informed marketing
June 13th, 2024
While the world collects, consolidates and configures more and more consumer data, utilizing that data for marketing purposes gets increasingly complex. Privacy laws make it harder to access, while the sheer volume of identifiers — such as multiple emails for the same individual — waters down its effectiveness.
So, what’s a marketer to do? How can you access more precise data that has the resiliency to drive meaningful and lasting results? You may be missing some of the most powerful data, which is centered around the consumer household.
“The home address tells you about people and their passions. It tells you what matters in the community. If you tell me where someone lives, I can tell you a lot about them.”
—Joshua Lowcock, President of Quad Media
In “The data you’re missing” guide, we explore the current state of data usability and Quad’s perspective on the opportunities that household data provides.
Key Takeaways:
