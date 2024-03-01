Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

DICK’S Sporting Goods unveils new “Click On DICKS.com” campaign

DICK’S Sporting Goods released a new campaign this week, titled “Click On DICKS.com,” that highlights the “seamless, hassle-free experience of shopping on DICKS.com,” per a company statement. The campaign features two humorous 30-second spots directed by screenwriter and actress Lake Bell — one starring Will Arnett and the other Kathryn Hahn, as the kids in their lives need specific gear ASAP. “Click On DICKS.com” is running across broadcast, social and streaming services including YouTube, Amazon and Netflix.

The takeaway: In an Amazon-dominated world, DICK’S is deploying charismatic celebs to remind consumers that it’s a serious player in the e-commerce realm.

JCPenney partners with Johnny Wujek on first-ever prom collection

In partnership with celebrity designer Johnny Wujek (known as the “King of Pop-Rock Couture”), JCPenney has launched its first-ever prom collection. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, the limited-edition JCProm with Johnny Wujek collection ranges in price from $59 to $250. Versatility and self-expression are also a focus of the collection, which features gowns with removable straps, reversible skirts and more, allowing wearers to customize their outfits based on their style and body type. JCPenney is also donating $250,000 to “deserving high schools across the country to help them throw an unforgettable prom night,” per the launch statement.

The takeaway: JCPenney is getting in on prom hype among next-gen consumers who are sure to share their prom-night outfits across social media.

Nordstrom partners with designer Paul Smith on men’s pop-up shop

Nordstrom just announced a collaboration with iconic English fashion designer Paul Smith on a limited-time pop-up shop inside its New York City store, per Women’s Wear Daily’s Jean E. Palmieri. Taking place March 6 through April 30, the Paul Smith Clubhouse, as it’s dubbed, will be located in Nordstrom’s men’s store and, in addition to apparel, will feature cocktails and food, “all inspired by the U.K.-based designer’s mantra of ‘classic with a twist,’” Palmieri writes.

The takeaway: As consumers are increasingly drawn to immersive IRL shopping experiences, Nordstrom is appealing to fashion-forward males by going beyond the transaction.

Gap debuts new Linen Collection in music-focused campaign starring Tyla

Gap this week debuted its Spring 2024 campaign, which highlights the retailer’s new Linen Collection and “embraces Gap’s roots as a pop culture brand working with artistic originals across fashion and music,” per a company statement. Starring Grammy Award–winning artist Tyla donning pieces from the collection, the campaign’s anchor spot includes original choreography by Shay Latukolan set to the hit song “Back On 74” by British band Jungle. The video — directed by Jungle’s J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido — highlights the collection’s variety of loose-fitting pieces in neutral tones that “allow for free-flowing movement and effortless style.” The campaign includes a combination of digital media, out-of-home, social and Gap brand channels, supplemented by an in-store playlist, created by Gap in collaboration with Jungle and Tyla, that will be available on Spotify.

The takeaway: Gap is refreshing its long-time positioning as a culturally relevant retailer in a campaign that blends product and brand marketing.

