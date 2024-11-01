Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
MakerPlace by Michaels debuts holiday gift guide curated by Jennifer Love Hewitt
MakerPlace by Michaels, the arts and crafts chain’s online marketplace offering handmade goods and classes, just launched a holiday gift guide curated by actress (and self-proclaimed crafter) Jennifer Love Hewitt. The MakerPlace x Jennifer Love Hewitt Handmade Holiday Gift Guide includes a range of products created by U.S.-based artisans, makers and designers in an effort to support small businesses. Featuring everything from home décor to personalized gifts — including jewelry, apparel, candles and more — the collection is shoppable at MakerPlace.com.
Previously: “Etsy announces updated policies and a new campaign to reinforce its handmade focus,” from the July 12 edition of The Week in Retail.
More celeb-driven campaigns and partnerships:
- “Macy’s taps actress Alison Brie for holiday campaign” (Retail Dive)
- “Tiffany Unveils ‘With Love, Since 1837’ Holiday Campaign Starring Anya Taylor-Joy” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Watch: Sephora taps Taika Waititi for humorous holiday campaign” (Campaign US)
Walmart launches “advertainment” series parodying hit shows in early holiday push
Walmart has launched a 10-part “advertainment” series that brings together a cast of actors including Chad Michael Murray and Taye Diggs to promote the retailer’s upcoming holiday sales events, Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly reports. Called “Deals of Desire,” the series parodies popular past and present TV shows — from “Yellowstone” to “The Vampire Diaries” — in what the teaser describes as a “shocking, supernatural, action-packed, historical, Western drama.” “Deals of Desire” is meant to promote Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events and deals, touting “‘dramatic’ deals on toys, tech, fashion, home and other categories,” Kelly writes. In addition to TV, the ads are running across TikTok, YouTube and out-of-home channels.
See also:
- “Walmart leveraging AI, GenAI to personalize Black Friday deal events” (Drug Store News)
- “Walmart slashes Walmart Plus subscription price by half ahead of holidays” (Reuters)
More retailer holiday promotions:
- “Target releases its cheapest-ever Thanksgiving meal deal” (CNN Business)
- “Target Previews Holiday Season Promotional Schedule” (Store Brands)
- ICYMI: “Urban Outfitters says ‘Happy LOLidays’ with social-focused holiday campaign” (Marketing Dive)
Stat of the week: 74%
That’s the share of consumers who say they’ll go to Amazon for gift ideas and other holiday purchases this year — with Google and Facebook trailing at 44% and 30%, respectively — according to a new survey conducted by Censuswide, per MediaPost. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More consumer insights:
- “Miu Miu is the world’s hottest brand again, although luxury’s power is slipping: report” (Fashion Dive)
- “JLL: These store types, retailers are tops with holiday shoppers…” (Chain Store Age)
- “Digital Channels Dominate, Brand Power Takes Back Seat as Consumers Seek Holiday Deals: Report” (Consumer Goods Technology)
- “Product review videos to influence holiday shopping” (Retail Dive)
- “Football helmet visors and scoreboards were popular among Shopify users in October” (Retail Brew)
Merrell and Jeep collaborate on new “off-road” hiking shoes
Brought together by a “mutual love of adventure and the outdoors,” Merrell and Jeep just announced that they’ve joined forces to create a collection that ties together Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 and Jeep’s 4xe technologies. Reflecting both brands’ eco-focused initiatives, the Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 collection embodies “the future of hiking and off-road exploration,” with innovations including a FloatPro Foam midsole for lightweight comfort as well as recyclable, breathable mesh lining, laces and webbing. The collection is available in four Jeep paint colors, including Tuscadero Pink and Bright White, and will be available for purchase online and at select retailers beginning Nov. 12 for a price tag of $180. The launch of the Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 collection — which the brands are promoting via a road trip from Marquette, Michigan, to Las Vegas — follows the success of the 2023 Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep hiking boot.
Previously: “Merrell debuts pop-up ‘Wander Wheel’ art exhibit that allows guests to ‘hike’ endlessly,” from the Sept. 20 edition of this column.
More brand collaborations and partnerships:
- “Ralph Lauren Capitalizes on Yankees’ Game 4 World Series Win with Aaron Judge-Inspired Fragrance” (Happi)
- “The Crocs x Fortnite Collection Brings Game Elements to Life” (Trend Hunter)
- “Gap releases ‘Wicked’ capsule collection” (Fashion Dive)
- “Dr. Martens Launches Wednesday Addams Collection” (Licensing International)
- ICYMI: “E.l.f. Cosmetics Partners with Stanley for a Limited-Edition Collection” (Beauty Packaging)
Williams Sonoma launches culinary collection with Michelin-Star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Williams Sonoma just announced the launch of a new collection of sauces, rubs and condiments in collaboration with celebrated chef and restauranteur Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The leader of more than 60 restaurants around the world, Vongerichten partnered with Williams Sonoma on an eight-product collection to enable fans “to bring home the award-winning flavors found in [his] iconic restaurants,” per a brand announcement. The Jean-Georges for Williams Sonoma collection, which includes Apricot Ginger Mustard and Sriracha Garlic Marinade, is available for purchase at Williams Sonoma stores and williams-sonoma.com/jeangeorges.
More brand launches and activations:
- “Aldi’s Much-Anticipated Advent Calendars Are Here — and There Are Chocolate, Cheese, and Wine Versions” (Food & Wine)
- “By/Rosie Jane Launches Menopause-inspired Functional Body Care Line Online at Target” (Beauty Inc)
- “A Cult Classic Air Jordan Sneaker Returns After 12 Years” (Footwear News)
- “Ledda’s New Gourmand Fragrance Evokes Whiskey-Fireplace Vibes” (Happi)
- “Nordstrom NYC Unveils Courrèges Pop-up and Exclusive Capsule Collection” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Daily Harvest’s Give Deliciously Collection Shares Nourishment” (Trend Hunter)
- ICYMI: “HelloFresh Is Re-Creating a Famous ‘Friends’ Episode With 2 Thanksgiving Treats”