Walmart debuts new private label brand Bettergoods

Walmart just announced the launch of a new private label brand called Bettergoods, focused on delivering “quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value,” per a company statement. Bettergoods features “trend-forward ingredients” across frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages and more. With 300 items ranging from less than $2 to just under $15, Bettergoods offers three categories: culinary experiences, plant-based and one called “Made Without” that includes goods that cater to “different dietary lifestyles, like gluten-free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars,” per Walmart. The release is the big box retailer’s largest private brand launch in two decades.

J.Jill launches “One Wardrobe. No Limits” campaign to tout versatility of its collection

Women’s apparel brand and retailer J.Jill just announced the launch of a new campaign and revamped shopping experience meant to address “the need for a wardrobe that reflects and supports the totality of a woman’s life,” CEO and President of J.Jill Claire Spofford said in a statement. Called “One Wardrobe. No Limits,” the initiative is designed to inspire women and demonstrate the versatility of J.Jill’s collection. It includes a styling feature showcasing “hyper-versatile pieces” with personal styling advice from store associates, the integration of QR codes and “Ways to Wear” pages into the retailer’s catalogs and website, nationwide activations and the introduction of new in-store imagery. “One Wardrobe. No Limits” was informed by a survey of 1,000 women ages 40-65 that J.Jill conducted in partnership with Wakefield Research, revealing that, on average, 36% of the clothing in women’s closets hasn’t been worn in at least two years.

Pottery Barn Teen releases new digital tools, expanded collection for college students

In the lead-up to back-to-school season, Pottery Barn Teen just released an expanded assortment of styles and products, as well as new digital tools, designed to help incoming college students get everything they need for their dorm room, per Home Textiles Today’s Jennifer Marks. Available on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile app and website, the “Build My Bed” feature allows users to visualize every aspect of their Twin XL bed — including sheets, pillows and headboard — using augmented reality (AR), while the Ultimate Dorm Wishlist allows teens and parents to collaborate to add products, as well as share with prospective gift givers. New tools also include free Dorm Design Services from a Pottery Barn Teen “Dorm Expert,” Marks notes.

Urban Outfitters launches secondhand online clothing hub

Urban Outfitters just launched a new online hub to sell its secondhand offerings, per Retail TouchPoints’ Nicole Silberstein. Vintage + Remade, as the shop is called, is designed to bring a unique assortment of “well-made, high-quality vintage pieces” to Gen Zers, Head of Brand at Urban Outfitters Cyntia Leo told Silberstein. While Urban Outfitters has dabbled in resale before, the hub is part of a renewed focus by the retailer and includes collaborations with a range of independent brands and designers.

