Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Microsoft Copilot AI gets a personality up date

Pinterest debuts AI-powered ad campaign features

At its global advertiser summit on Tuesday, Pinterest introduced Performance+ — AI and automation ad campaign features designed to reduce Pinterest campaign creation time and “drive lower-funnel performance by optimizing targeting, managing budgets and determining the amount to bid,” MediaPost’s Laurie Sullivan reports. According to Pinterest, while utilizing Performance+ in the U.S. during a test phase, Prada experienced a 64% decrease in cost per acquisition and a 30% increase in conversion rate, as well as a 1.8x increase in return on ad spend, Sullivan notes. See also: “Marketing Dive explores how Meta’s AI tools are paying off for advertisers,” from the Feb. 16 edition of this column.

Stat of the week : $157 billion

California Gov ernor Gavin Newsom vetoes hotly debated AI safety bill SB 1047

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed SB 1047, an AI safety bill that would regulate development of the technology, TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha reports. The bill, which would require AI companies to implement safety protocols, has been hotly debated from the start, receiving criticism from some U.S. Congress members and, unsurprisingly, from many in Silicon Valley, Ha notes. Previously: “California passes AI safety bill,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column. See also: “California governor signs laws to crack down on election deepfakes created by AI” (The Associated Press)

Giant Eagle leverages AI -powered alerts to reduce delivery driver wait times