Microsoft Copilot AI gets a personality update
Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot is getting new features and a personality update in a move to differentiate it from competitors by positioning it as an “AI companion” with a “warm tone,” CNN Business’ Clare Duffy reports. Copilot’s new personality is meant to provide users with encouragement by serving as a sort of “hype man,” Microsoft CEO Mustafa Suleyman told CNN. The update also brings new features including real-time voice interactions and an ability to interpret text and images on a user’s screen, Duffy notes.
Previously: “Microsoft Teams enhances Copilot AI features,” from the March 29 edition of this column.
See also: “Microsoft brings AI-powered overviews to Bing” (TechCrunch)
More AI tools & advancements:
- “OpenAI launches ChatGPT Canvas, challenging Claude Artifacts” (Venture Beat)
- ICYMI: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Bringing GenAI Assistants Into Stores” (Consumer Goods Technology)
Pinterest debuts AI-powered ad campaign features
At its global advertiser summit on Tuesday, Pinterest introduced Performance+ — AI and automation ad campaign features designed to reduce Pinterest campaign creation time and “drive lower-funnel performance by optimizing targeting, managing budgets and determining the amount to bid,” MediaPost’s Laurie Sullivan reports. According to Pinterest, while utilizing Performance+ in the U.S. during a test phase, Prada experienced a 64% decrease in cost per acquisition and a 30% increase in conversion rate, as well as a 1.8x increase in return on ad spend, Sullivan notes.
See also: “Marketing Dive explores how Meta’s AI tools are paying off for advertisers,” from the Feb. 16 edition of this column.
Stat of the week: $157 billion
That’s OpenAI’s post-money valuation in the wake of the AI giant having raised a $6.6 billion in its latest funding round, CNBC reports. (At one point back in 2023, OpenAI was valued at $29 billion.)
Previously: “OpenAI in talks for new funding round, seeking mammoth $100+ billion valuation,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column.
More AI financial news:
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes hotly debated AI safety bill SB 1047
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed SB 1047, an AI safety bill that would regulate development of the technology, TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha reports. The bill, which would require AI companies to implement safety protocols, has been hotly debated from the start, receiving criticism from some U.S. Congress members and, unsurprisingly, from many in Silicon Valley, Ha notes.
Previously: “California passes AI safety bill,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column.
See also: “California governor signs laws to crack down on election deepfakes created by AI” (The Associated Press)
Giant Eagle leverages AI-powered alerts to reduce delivery driver wait times
Pittsburgh-based regional grocer Giant Eagle has expanded its partnership with Radius Networks’ FlyBuy Pickup to send third-party delivery drivers real-time alerts, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. The tool, which also uses AI-powered location technology to help fill online orders and select drivers, has helped to reduce delivery driver wait time to an average of less than 2.5 minutes, Berthiaume notes.
More AI strategy:
- “Dick’s Sporting Goods centralizes sourcing and production with AI” (Chain Store Age)
- “Inside Elon Musk’s AI party at OpenAI’s old headquarters” (The Verge)
- “Google to begin organizing some search results using AI, bringing ads to AI Overviews” (Yahoo Finance)
- ICYMI: “Runway earmarks $5M to fund up to 100 films using AI-generated video” (TechCrunch)
- ICYMI: “Mondelēz expands generative AI marketing bets with new platform” (Marketing Dive)
Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting AI tools
Amazon just announced a new Fire HD 8 Tablet equipped with generative AI features, The Verge’s Jay Peters reports. AI-powered tools include a writing assistant, webpage summaries and more, Peters notes, adding that AI features will also be coming to Fire HD 10 and Fire Max 11 tablets in the future.
Previously:
- “Audible taps voice actors for training of audiobook-generating AI,” from the Sep. 13 edition of this column.
- “Amazon targeting October launch for AI-powered, subscription-based Alexa,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column.