Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

OpenAI in talks for new funding round , seeking mammoth $100 + billion valuation

California passes AI safety bill

Amazon targeting October launch for AI-powered , subscription-based Alexa

Quote of the week

“What we often don’t realize about the large language models powering products like Claude and ChatGPT is that they don’t think the way we do. In both diffusion models and LLMs, generative AI continuously makes mistakes when it comes to spelling, or solving for anagrams of letters. As it turns out, that’s because these systems don’t process information by looking at the letters that make up a word — they might not really know what letters even are.” —TechCrunch’s Amanda Silberling in this week’s edition of the “TechCrunch Minute,” in which she discusses why gen AI chatbots can often handle complex tasks quickly but sometimes struggle with simple ones, such as spelling the word “strawberry.” Silberling adds that OpenAI’s new model in development, dubbed “Strawberry,” could aim to rectify these reasoning issues.

Apple expected to debut AI-powered iPhone at September event

Nvidia delivers another impressive quarter but sees shares dip