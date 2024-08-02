Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

MediaPost explores AI’s impact on Mic rosoft’s Q4 2024 earnings

In the wake of Microsoft reporting its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings on Tuesday, MediaPost’s Laurie Sullivan parses the impact of AI on the tech giant’s results. Overall, revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was up 15% year-over-year, totaling $64.7 billion. But the results also quantified just how aggressively Microsoft is spending on AI as capital expenditures reached $19 billion — a nearly 80% increase year-over-year, Sullivan adds. Find the full story here.

Elsewhere, New York Magazine’s Kevin T. Dugan offers a broader take on how investors have been thinking about tech giants’ love affair with AI in a post titled “Wall Street’s $2 Trillion AI Reckoning.” Recent steep declines in the market value of AI-obsessed tech giants, he writes, “might seem like a clear signal that Wall Street has already become disenchanted with AI, that the thesis it would revolutionize industries and create a massive productivity boom anytime soon may not be such a sure thing. And that is true — at least to a point.” Find the full post here.

Previously: “Goldman Sachs sees challenges ahead for AI ROI,” as we noted in the July 19 edition of this column.

Previously: “Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Emirati AI company G42,” as we noted in the April 19 edition of this column.