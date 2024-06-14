Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Apple WWDC24 recap

Apple’s WWDC24 conference this week brought AI announcements aplenty, The Verge’s Wes Davis reports, with the tech giant “catching up with just about all of the table-stakes features that Google, Microsoft and others have rolled out in the last year.” Dubbed Apple Intelligence and using the tagline “AI for the rest of us,” Apple’s suite of AI features will roll out later this year in the company’s iOS 18 software update and will only be available for products equipped with M1 chips, such as the iPhone 15 Pro. One attention-grabbing AI-powered tool announced by Apple, Davis notes, is Genmoji, an emoji image generator that allows users to create customized emojis. (An example provided by Apple: a tutu-sporting T-Rex on a surfboard.)

Apple Intelligence will also leverage a partnership with OpenAI, bringing the AI giant’s ChatGPT to Apple’s Siri assistant and its systemwide writing tools. In instances where Siri cannot provide an answer, it “will ask if you want to share your question with ChatGPT and then will return suggestions from the OpenAI chatbot,” CNBC reports.

It’s worth noting that the prospect of OpenAI deployment in Apple devices brought some criticism. TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez reports that Elon Musk took to X to express his displeasure, writing, “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.”

