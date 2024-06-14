Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
Apple WWDC24 recap
Apple’s WWDC24 conference this week brought AI announcements aplenty, The Verge’s Wes Davis reports, with the tech giant “catching up with just about all of the table-stakes features that Google, Microsoft and others have rolled out in the last year.” Dubbed Apple Intelligence and using the tagline “AI for the rest of us,” Apple’s suite of AI features will roll out later this year in the company’s iOS 18 software update and will only be available for products equipped with M1 chips, such as the iPhone 15 Pro. One attention-grabbing AI-powered tool announced by Apple, Davis notes, is Genmoji, an emoji image generator that allows users to create customized emojis. (An example provided by Apple: a tutu-sporting T-Rex on a surfboard.)
Apple Intelligence will also leverage a partnership with OpenAI, bringing the AI giant’s ChatGPT to Apple’s Siri assistant and its systemwide writing tools. In instances where Siri cannot provide an answer, it “will ask if you want to share your question with ChatGPT and then will return suggestions from the OpenAI chatbot,” CNBC reports.
It’s worth noting that the prospect of OpenAI deployment in Apple devices brought some criticism. TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez reports that Elon Musk took to X to express his displeasure, writing, “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.”
See also: “Apple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’” (Bloomberg via Yahoo Finance)
Michael Kors leverages Mastercard’s AI-powered shopping assistant
Michael Kors “is the first retailer to utilize a next-generation customer assistant from Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company,” Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Called Shopping Muse, the AI-powered tool is available to customers on the luxury brand’s website and uses search insights, website session analysis and more to make personalized product suggestions, Berthiaume notes. Initial tests found that Shopping Muse yielded a 15-20% higher conversion rate than traditional search queries, according to Dynamic Yield.
Clorox boosts innovation with generative AI
Aiming to enhance its digital and personalization strategies, Clorox is leveraging an AI innovation tool to identify and test against global trends, Consumer Goods Technology’s Liz Dominguez reports. The tool allows the company to “develop hundreds of digital prototypes at a time and test them with millions of consumers,” Dominguez notes, adding that the first innovation resulting from this process already launched this spring and took just 90 days from start to finish. “We’ve never done anything that fast before, so we’re excited about what this can mean,” Clorox CEO Linda said at the recent dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.
See also: “L’Oréal’s AI-powered content lab drives R&D and personalization,” as we noted in the May 31 edition of this column.
Bath & Body Works to launch AI-powered digital Fragrance Finder
Bath & Body Works has entered a partnership with Accenture to explore new applications of AI in its business, Retail TouchPoints’ Adam Blair reports. One such application coming out of the partnership is Fragrance Finder, an AI-powered digital assistant “designed to help customers find the perfect fragrance tailored to their individual preferences,” Blair notes.
See also: “Coca-Cola and Microsoft announce five-year partnership for cloud and AI initiatives,” as we noted in the April 26 edition of this column.
Further reading
AI tools and advancements:
- “EBay rolls out AI-backed photo enhancement tool” (Retail Dive)
- “Yahoo News Integrates Artifact AI Technology Into Reimagined App – Here’s What’s Different” (The Wrap)
- “Trustly Unveils AI-Powered Recurring Payments Solution in Europe” (PYMNTS)
- “LinkedIn leans on AI to do the work of job hunting” (TechCrunch)
AI trends:
- “JPMorgan sees AI early-adopters’ advantage for companies” (Bloomberg via Investment News)
AI controversy:
- “No, You Can’t Opt Out of Meta Using Your Posts for AI Training” (Social Media Today)
- “Facebook owner Meta seeks to train AI model on European data as it faces privacy concerns” (The Associated Press)
AI strategy: