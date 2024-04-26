Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Amazon’s AWS set to host companies’ custom generative AI models

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing business, just announced the launch of Custom Model Import, a new feature that “lets organizations import and access their in-house generative AI models as fully managed APIs,” TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers reports. Once imported to Bedrock, AWS’s suite of generative AI services, a company’s custom model can leverage Bedrock’s infrastructure and implementation tools, Wiggers notes. “This Custom Model Import capability allows [companies] to bring their own proprietary models to Bedrock and see them right next to all of the other models that are already on Bedrock — and use them with all of the workflows that are also already on Bedrock, as well,” AWS VP of Generative AI Vasi Philomin told TechCrunch.

Microsoft launches lightweight AI model

Microsoft this week launched a lightweight AI model called Phi-3-mini, the first of three small-language-models (SLM) to be released by the tech giant, Reuters reports. Phi-3-mini, which is designed to handle simpler tasks than those processed by large-language-models, is meant to be a more accessible, cost-effective AI option. “Phi-3 is not slightly cheaper, it’s dramatically cheaper,” Microsoft Vice President of GenAI Research Sébastien Bubeck told Reuters.

Apple releases new AI models as details of an impending launch of AI features for its devices remain a mystery

On Wednesday, Apple released OpenELM, a series of four new AI models designed to perform “very efficiently on text-related tasks like email writing,” The Verge’s Emilia David reports. These small-language-models (SLM) are open source and ready for developer use, David notes, adding that as consumers watch for the anticipated launch of new AI features built into the iPhone, Apple “has yet to share specifics on what its use of AI might look like.”

Coca-Cola and Microsoft announce five-year partnership for cloud and AI initiatives

Coca-Cola and Microsoft just announced a five-year strategic partnership “to align Coca-Cola’s core technology strategy systemwide; enable the adoption of leading-edge technology; and foster innovation and productivity globally,” per the announcement. Coca-Cola will commit $1.1 billion to Microsoft as part of the partnership and has shifted all applications to Microsoft Azure, allowing the two companies to experiment with Microsoft technologies, such as Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot for Microsoft 365. According to the announcement, partnership goals include helping Coca-Cola employees “improve customer experiences, streamline operations, foster innovation, gain a competitive advantage, boost efficiency and uncover new growth opportunities.”

