Brands should avoid the AI product label, study says
The AI hype train keeps a-rollin’, but a new Washington State University study suggests that brands should think twice before slapping the “AI” label on their products, CNN Business’ Erika Tulfo reports. In the study, Tulfo notes, participants across age groups were shown the same products or services with one key difference: One was described as “high tech” while the other used either “AI” or “artificial intelligence” in the description. “In every single case, the intention to buy or use the product or service was significantly lower whenever we mentioned AI in the product description,” WSU professor and author of the study Dogan Gursoy told CNN. Tulfo offers that the result “highlights consumers’ hesitance to incorporate AI into their daily lives — a marked divergence from the enthusiasm driving innovations in big tech.” Find the full story here.
OpenAI partners with Condé Nast
OpenAI on Wednesday announced a partnership with publisher Condé Nast, allowing the AI leader’s ChatGPT and its SearchGPT prototype to leverage content from the media giant’s publications (Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and more). The partnership means both OpenAI models can output direct links to Condé Nast news stories “to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources,” per the announcement.
As publishers trend toward entering licensing agreements with AI companies to protect their content and capitalize on an emerging revenue stream, Condé Nast joins a list of OpenAI partners that, per the announcement, already includes The Atlantic, Dotdash Meredith and TIME, among others.
Quote of the week
“It’s just changing so quickly that now there needs to be an AI clause, and creators need to make sure that that’s covered in there.”
—Lindsay Calabrese, brand partnerships and culture director at ad agency Team One, in an interview with Digiday about current challenges for creators and influencers, and the need for AI-specific language in partnership contracts.
170.3 million
The projected number of voice assistant users in the U.S. by 2028 — up from 145.1 million in 2023, per eMarketer’s Voice Assistant User Forecast 2024. AI enhancements are seen as a major driver behind the continuing growth.
Walmart: Early gen AI investments already paying off
In Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings call, CEO Doug McMillan detailed how early AI investments are enhancing both customer- and employee-facing experiences for Walmart and Sam’s Club, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports. For instance, the retail giant has leveraged large language models to improve or create over 850 million product-attribute data points — “a task McMillon said would have required nearly 100 times the current headcount to complete in the same amount of time,” Johnston notes, adding that McMillan also attributed a rise in digital impulse purchases to gen AI’s ability to increase the effectiveness of cross-category search.
AMD to acquire ZT Systems
Chipmaker AMD just announced it will acquire AI infrastructure and cloud computing company ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden reports. The move furthers AMD’s investment in its broader ecosystem, giving “it a deeper bench of expertise in AI systems,” Lunden notes.
