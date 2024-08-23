Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Brands should avoid the AI product label, study says

The AI hype train keeps a-rollin’, but a new Washington State University study suggests that brands should think twice before slapping the “AI” label on their products, CNN Business’ Erika Tulfo reports. In the study, Tulfo notes, participants across age groups were shown the same products or services with one key difference: One was described as “high tech” while the other used either “AI” or “artificial intelligence” in the description. “In every single case, the intention to buy or use the product or service was significantly lower whenever we mentioned AI in the product description,” WSU professor and author of the study Dogan Gursoy told CNN. Tulfo offers that the result “highlights consumers’ hesitance to incorporate AI into their daily lives — a marked divergence from the enthusiasm driving innovations in big tech.” Find the full story here.

More AI trends: