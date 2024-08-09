Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

AI or DIY ? Google Gemini ad controversy raises important questions for content creation

Google’s recent “Dear Sydney” Olympics ad for its Gemini AI chatbot provides a stark reminder about the challenges facing marketers in touting the emerging capabilities of artificial intelligence. The ad features a father asking Gemini to help his daughter write a fan letter to send to Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. After days of criticism, Google removed the ad from its TV broadcast rotation last Friday, though it remains online. (McLaughlin-Levrone set a world record in winning the 400-meter hurdles at the Paris Games on Thursday.)

“What are the ethical implications of using AI to simulate human emotions and relationships?” Shelly Palmer, Professor of Advanced Media in Residence at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and CEO of The Palmer Group, wrote in a blog post published before Google pulled the spot. “Suffice it to say … I don’t want to live in Generica, where every human experience is continually devolving into cookie cutter templates that ‘work.’”

The conversation surrounding the controversy has continued into this week with industry observers raising questions about finding the right balance between AI- and human-centric input into content. It’s important to recognize that AI tools are here to stay, Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management at Toronto Metropolitan University notes. “Our collective line of inquiry needs to shift towards exploring a state of interdependence, where society can maximize the benefits of these tools while maintaining human autonomy and creativity,” he wrote in The Conversation. “Achieving this balance is challenging and begins with education that emphasizes foundational human capabilities such as writing, reading and critical thinking.”

