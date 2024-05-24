Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

LinkedIn now labeling AI-generated content

LinkedIn has added labels to AI-generated content, Social Media Today’s Andrew Hutchinson reports. The system, which was created in partnership with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), “uses data tagging to identify images,” Hutchinson notes, adding that LinkedIn joins a growing list of social platforms with “at least some form of AI content tags in-stream.” C2PA content labeling standards have also been adopted by LinkedIn parent Microsoft, Google, TikTok and others.

Microsoft announces new PCs with AI chips

Microsoft this week unveiled new computers “with built-in AI hardware and support for AI features across the operating system,” The Verge’s Jacob Kastrenakes reports. The Copilot+ PCs are set to go on sale starting June 18 and will feature Qualcomm chips specifically designed to boost AI performance and battery life, Kastrenakes notes. The range will include Surface Pro models as well as other Qualcomm chip–equipped Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft’s major partners, such as HP, Dell, Lenovo.

Amazon plans an AI upgrade and monthly subscription for Alexa

Amazon “will launch a more conversational version of Alexa later this year, potentially positioning it to better compete with new generative AI-powered chatbots from companies including Google and OpenAI,” CNBC’s Kate Rooney reports. Enhancements to the voice assistant will focus on generative AI features, and the tech/retail giant sees the upgrade as a potential revenue generator. Per Rooney’s sources, a monthly subscription price of $20 has been considered.

Scarlett Johansson threatens legal action against OpenAI for allegedly copying her voice

Actress Scarlett Johansson this week “threatened legal action against OpenAI for allegedly copying and imitating her voice after she refused to license it to the company,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Winston Cho reports. In advance of the release of Sky, OpenAI’s newly launched voice assistant, Johansson alleges that she declined to voice the tool and that the company responded by releasing a Sky voice so similar to her own that her “closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.” On May 13, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted “her” in what is speculated to have been a reference to the 2013 film “Her” in which Johansson voices an operating system assistant. In response to the accusations, Altman issued an apology, while maintaining that Sky’s “voice is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers.” OpenAI has since paused Sky.

