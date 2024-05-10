Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Absolut Vodka combats AI bias with diverse image prompts

Pernod Ricard’s Absolut Vodka has teamed up with creative studio Copy Lab to create diverse and free-to-use imagery, Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo reports. The initiative, dubbed “Absolut Intelligence,” involved feeding 10,000 inclusive image prompts into AI datasets “to combat the lack of diverse representation within fashion content generated by artificial intelligence,” Deyo writes. Images generated for the project are available for free on stock image site Unsplash. “By challenging these biases, we aim to contribute to the creation of a more equitable and inclusive technology that positively impacts individuals and communities on a global scale,” Absolut Global VP of Marketing Debasree Dasgupta said in announcing the launch.

Apple is developing chips to run AI software in data centers

As the AI chip market continues to heat up, Apple “has been working on its own chip designed to run artificial-intelligence software in data-center servers,” The Wall Street Journal’s Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie report. The initiative is code-named Project ACDC (for Apple Chips in Data Center) and “has the potential to give the company an advantage in the AI arms race,” Tilley and Jie write.

TikTok to begin labelling AI-generated content

As AI’s misinformation and election interference potential continues to make headlines, TikTok on Thursday announced plans to start labelling AI-generated images and videos uploaded to its platform, Reuters’ Stephen Nellis reports. Calling the process Content Credentials, the company, which already labels AI-generated content made within the TikTok app, would also digitally watermark AI content generated outside of the platform, adding data to the file that “can later indicate whether it has been tampered with,” Nellis notes.

Stack Overflow announces data-sharing partnership with OpenAI

Stack Overflow, the influential forum for software developers, just announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, per TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers. In an effort to improve ChatGPT’s performance when answering programming-related questions, Stack Overflow will share data with OpenAI for AI model learning, Wiggers reports, adding that Stack Overflow will leverage OpenAI to develop and integrate new generative AI features on the Stack Overflow platform.

