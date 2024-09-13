Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
Apple “It’s Glowtime” recap
At its “It’s Glowtime” event on Monday, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 built for Apple Intelligence. But as CNN Business’ Allison Morrow notes, Apple’s presenters were careful to avoid using the words “artificial intelligence” — with CEO Tim Cook, for instance, referring to the AI-related enhancements as simply “intelligent” features. Morrow’s take is that Apple “understands something that often gets lost in the bot-pilled bubble of Silicon Valley: Regular people don’t trust AI.”
For the record, AI-powered features will not be ready for the public launch of iOS 18 on Sep. 16, nor will they be ready when the new models — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Max — go on sale on Sep. 20, The Verge’s Umar Shakir reports. Features such as text summaries and an enhanced Siri should start rolling out in October, with some of Apple Intelligence’s more headline-grabbing capabilities — including Genmoji and Visual Intelligence — rolling out at a later date TBD, Shakir notes.
Previously:
- “Apple expected to debut AI-powered iPhone at September event,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column.
- “Brands should avoid the AI product label, study says,” from the Aug. 23 edition of this column.
More AI launches and strategy:
- “Family Dollar implements AI tech for category management, merchandising” (Grocery Dive)
- “Paramount Debuts New AI-Enabled Shoppable TV Experience at MTV VMAs” (Retail Touch Points)
- ICYMI: “Colgate-Palmolive Seeing Success With AI-Fueled Promotion Schedules” (Consumer Goods Technology)
- ICYMI: “‘The year of implementation’: How marketers are leveraging AI on mobile” (Marketing Dive)
Audible taps voice actors for training of audiobook-generating AI
Audible, Amazon’s audiobook subsidiary, just announced that it will train AI on the voices of a select group of U.S.-based audiobook narrators, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers reports. As part of the process, “narrators will have the chance to approve their synthetic voice for specific works as well as edit the pronunciation and pacing,” he notes, adding that participating narrators will be compensated for audiobooks created with their AI voices on a “title-by-title, royalty-sharing basis.”
See also:
- “Amazon targeting October launch for AI-powered, subscription-based Alexa,” from the Aug. 30 edition of this column.
- “Scarlett Johansson threatens legal action against OpenAI for allegedly copying her voice,” from the May 24 edition of this column.
More AI tools & advancements:
- “Adobe to launch generative AI video creation tool later this year” (Reuters)
- “Amazon starts testing ads in its Rufus chatbot” (TechCrunch)
- “eGrowcery Applies AI to Transaction Data and Dietary Profiles” (Progressive Grocer)
Stat of the week: 34%
The share of overall digital health venture capital (VC) dollars that went to AI-based startups in the first half of this year, according to digital health strategy group and venture fund Rock Health, per Healthcare Brew.
More AI financial news:
Roblox to develop AI model allowing users to generate 3D objects and scenes
Roblox just announced it’s building an AI model that will allow users to more easily generate 3D objects and scenes, Axios’ Ina Fried reports. The tool is designed to render 3D objects that look realistic from any angle, and creators will have an opt-in option to allow Roblox to train the model on their content, Fried notes.
Previously: In May, Roblox launched virtual billboards, giving advertisers access to its 72 million active daily users — half of whom are Gen Zers — as we noted in a recent edition of The Weekly 10.
RéVive and Perfect Corp. launch AI partnership to generate before and after visuals
Skincare brand RéVive has partnered with beauty AI tech company Perfect Corp. to create an AI model that generates “before” and “after” visuals, Happi’s Lianna Albrizio reports. Leveraging data from RéVive’s skincare clinical trials, the visuals are meant to simulate how RéVive products can address concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines and more, Albrizio notes, adding that the partnership launches this month on reviveskincare.com.
Further reading
AI safety & regulation:
- “Mr ChatGPT and other AI power players are going to the White House to discuss AI’s massive thirst for energy” (CNN Business)
- “Sixty countries endorse ‘blueprint’ for AI use in military; China opts out” (Reuters)
AI controversy:
- “AI in ads divides consumers—what brands can learn from new data revealing the tension” (Ad Age)
- “ESPN’s AI-generated sports recaps are already missing the point” (The Verge)
- “Facebook admits to scraping every Australian adult user’s public photos and posts to train AI, with no opt-out option” (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
- “James Earl Jones’ Darth Vader voice lives on through AI. Voice actors see promise and peril in that” (The Associated Press)