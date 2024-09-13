Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Apple It’s Glowtime recap 

At its “It’s Glowtime” event on Monday, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 built for Apple Intelligence. But as CNN Business’ Allison Morrow notes, Apple’s presenters were careful to avoid using the words “artificial intelligence” — with CEO Tim Cook, for instance, referring to the AI-related enhancements as simply “intelligent” features. Morrow’s take is that Apple “understands something that often gets lost in the bot-pilled bubble of Silicon Valley: Regular people don’t trust AI.” 

For the record, AI-powered features will not be ready for the public launch of iOS 18 on Sep. 16, nor will they be ready when the new models — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Max — go on sale on Sep. 20, The Verge’s Umar Shakir reports. Features such as text summaries and an enhanced Siri should start rolling out in October, with some of Apple Intelligence’s more headline-grabbing capabilities — including Genmoji and Visual Intelligence — rolling out at a later date TBD, Shakir notes. 

Previously:

More AI launches and strategy: 

Audible taps voice actors for training of audiobook-generating AI 

Audible, Amazon’s audiobook subsidiary, just announced that it will train AI on the voices of a select group of U.S.-based audiobook narrators, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers reports. As part of the process, “narrators will have the chance to approve their synthetic voice for specific works as well as edit the pronunciation and pacing,” he notes, adding that participating narrators will be compensated for audiobooks created with their AI voices on a “title-by-title, royalty-sharing basis.”  

See also:

More AI tools & advancements: 

Stat of the week: 34%

The share of overall digital health venture capital (VC) dollars that went to AI-based startups in the first half of this year, according to digital health strategy group and venture fund Rock Health, per Healthcare Brew. 

More AI financial news: 

Roblox to develop AI model allowing users to generate 3D objects and scenes 

Roblox just announced it’s building an AI model that will allow users to more easily generate 3D objects and scenes, Axios’ Ina Fried reports. The tool is designed to render 3D objects that look realistic from any angle, and creators will have an opt-in option to allow Roblox to train the model on their content, Fried notes. 

Previously: In May, Roblox launched virtual billboards, giving advertisers access to its 72 million active daily users — half of whom are Gen Zers — as we noted in a recent edition of The Weekly 10. 

RéVive and Perfect Corp. launch AI partnership to generate before and after visuals 

Skincare brand RéVive has partnered with beauty AI tech company Perfect Corp. to create an AI model that generates before and after visuals, Happi’s Lianna Albrizio reports. Leveraging data from RéVive’s skincare clinical trials, the visuals are meant to simulate how RéVive products can address concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines and more, Albrizio notes, adding that the partnership launches this month on reviveskincare.com.  

Further reading

AI safety & regulation: 

AI controversy: 

, , ,

Share this