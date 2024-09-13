Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Apple “ It’s Glowtime ” recap

Audible taps voice actors for training of audiobook-generating AI

Stat of the week: 34%

The share of overall digital health venture capital (VC) dollars that went to AI-based startups in the first half of this year, according to digital health strategy group and venture fund Rock Health, per Healthcare Brew. More AI financial news: “OpenAI Fundraising Set to Vault Startup’s Valuation to $150 Billion” (Bloomberg)

Roblox to develop AI model allowing users to generate 3D objects and scenes

Roblox just announced it’s building an AI model that will allow users to more easily generate 3D objects and scenes, Axios’ Ina Fried reports. The tool is designed to render 3D objects that look realistic from any angle, and creators will have an opt-in option to allow Roblox to train the model on their content, Fried notes. Previously: In May, Roblox launched virtual billboards, giving advertisers access to its 72 million active daily users — half of whom are Gen Zers — as we noted in a recent edition of The Weekly 10.

R é Vive and Perfect Corp. launch AI partnership to generate before and after visuals

Skincare brand RéVive has partnered with beauty AI tech company Perfect Corp. to create an AI model that generates “before” and “after” visuals, Happi’s Lianna Albrizio reports. Leveraging data from RéVive’s skincare clinical trials, the visuals are meant to simulate how RéVive products can address concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines and more, Albrizio notes, adding that the partnership launches this month on reviveskincare.com.