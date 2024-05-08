From the growing number of TikTok Shop merchants to the share of Gen Zers and millennials who plan to spend more on leisure travel in 2024, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

72 million

The number of daily active users — half of whom are Gen Zers — who advertisers will have access to through Roblox’s new virtual billboards, per Reuters. The gaming platform will begin featuring content from brands such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, Walmart and Warner Bros. Discovery to “draw revenue from its games that are mostly free to play,” Reuters reports.

$100 million

The total value of the savings that Aldi says it’s passing on to shoppers through the summer as the result of price cuts on more than 250 already discounted products, per Progressive Grocer.

74%

The share of consumers who reported abandoning purchases in the consumer goods and services, retail and travel categories in Q4 2023 because they felt overwhelmed, according to an Accenture report titled “The Empowered Consumer,” MediaPost reports. The study also revealed that 51% of consumers are open to using conversational AI solutions to assist them with making purchases.

4,000

The number of digital “golden tickets” that Airbnb will issue this year to promote its new “Icons” initiative through which guests can engage in a series of unique travel experiences across music, film, sports and more (such as staying overnight in a house inspired by the movie “Up”), per Techloy. Guests receiving a golden ticket through the program’s digital lottery system pay less than $100 — and in some cases, $0 — for an experience.

65% and 72%

The share of Gen Z and millennial survey respondents, respectively — across the U.S., the U.K., India, Germany and China — who said they expect to spend more on leisure travel this year compared to last year, according to PMG’s “Travel in 2024: The New Traveler” report, per Marketing Dive.

18%

The percentage by which Pinterest shares rose after the company reported first-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ projections, per CNBC. Year-over-year, the social media platform experienced a 23% increase in revenue in Q1, as well as a 12% jump in global monthly active users.

$2

The amount by which Comcast’s NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock will raise subscription prices ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will air on the platform beginning in late July, per RetailWire. Starting July 18, new members will pay $7.99 per month for Peacock’s ad-supported tier or $13.99 per month for its ad-free tier, with higher rates kicking in for existing members in late August.

15 million

The total number of global TikTok Shop sellers by the end of 2023, according to the e-commerce platform’s first safety report, per Retail Brew. This includes over 500,000 merchants selling to American consumers — more than double the number from three months prior — per Bloomberg.

20,000+

The number of deals that GrubHub is offering across both chain and local restaurants that operate through GrubHub+ beginning May 13, per Food & Wine. Dubbed the Gold Days of GrubHub+, the promotion will last four weeks and is available only to GrubHub+ members.

$441.2 billion

The amount that Citigroup has invested in sustainable finance four years into its 10-year goal to invest $1 trillion in the sector, according to Citigroup’s latest ESG Report, per ESG Dive.