Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Amazon debuts new private-label brand, Amazon Saver, in value push
Amazon just announced new ways Prime members can save, including the addition of a new private-label value brand. The move expands Prime savings in-store and online at Amazon Fresh, including savings on more than 3,000 grocery items. Specifically, Prime members can now enjoy up to 50% off on up to 15 weekly rotating grocery favorites, 25% off over 1,200 rotating Prime-exclusive groceries and household items, and 10% off Amazon private-label brands, including the e-commerce giant’s new Amazon Saver offering. Amazon Saver is focused on what Amazon calls “affordable grocery essentials,” from crackers to condiments, with most items costing $5 and under. Amazon began rolling out products from its Saver brand this week and plans to release more than 100 additional items over time.
Quote of the week:
“It’s really about brand love. Everything we’ve been doing at Old Navy is a subtle evolution, with every step that we’ve taken. It’s not something that is like turning on the lights in the store, and all of a sudden it’s a completely different brand. There’s such rich heritage and iconography, and we’ve just been modernizing that.” — Behnaz Ghahramani, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Navy, speaking with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney.
The retailer is celebrating 30 years in business with the release of a new brand identity, a campaign and a capsule collection featuring revivals of some of its ’90s-era apparel.
Apple tops Brand Keys customer loyalty ranking list
Brand research consultancy Brand Keys just released the 2024 edition of its annual Loyalty Leaders List, which is based on an analysis of nearly 1,500 brands identified in its 2024 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index across 142 industry categories. Here are the brands in the top 10 for loyalty — including Mattel and Levi Strauss, which respectively jumped 32 and 29 spots since last year.
Stat of the week: $440
That’s the price of the new Adidas x Swarovski Adizero Impact+ baseball cleat, which is adorned with Swarovski crystals, per Footwear News’ Peter Verry. The limited-edition collab will be worn by Adidas athlete and MLB player Julio Rodríguez at the Seattle Mariners’ upcoming home games against the New York Yankees on Sept. 17 and 18. On the 17th, Adidas will release 44 pairs of the cleats “in honor of the iconic No. 44 worn by Rodríguez and all-time baseball legends,” Verry notes.
Stater Bros. Markets launches Sponsored Product Sampling program
Southern California supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets just announced the launch of a new digital Sponsored Product Sampling program in partnership with Mercatus, a digital engagement and eCommerce solutions provider for regional grocers. The program is designed to simplify traditional product sampling, with technology from Swish Brand Experiences integrated into Stater Bros.’s digital shopping platform, powered by Mercatus, enabling “retailers and brands to execute targeted, on-demand and measurable product sampling campaigns,” per an announcement. Shoppers are targeted based on their purchase history and offered samples in similar categories, increasing “the likelihood of converting these samples into new sales.” Dairy-free ice cream brand Klimon is the first brand to partner with the grocery chain on its Sponsored Product Sampling program.
E.l.f. and Tinder release limited–edition collection and campaign inspiring singles to ‘Face the First Date’
E.l.f. Cosmetics and Tinder have teamed up on the e.l.f. x Tinder “Put Your e.l.f. Out There” Vault collection — a limited-edition beauty collection “designed to ditch any first date jitters” — per a brand announcement. In support of the launch, the two brands released a comedic campaign video that “shows how a bold look can help with pre-date nerves and inspire confidence.” Priced at $45 and consisting of a lip trio, face primer, setting mist and makeup bag, the collection is available at elfcosmetics.com and via DashMart — DoorDash’s new fulfillment platform.
