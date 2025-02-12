From projected record Valentine’s Day spending to the growing importance of retail media to marketers, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$27.5 billion

The record amount that consumers are expected to spend on — and leading up to — Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That’s up from last year’s $25.8 billion and the previous record of $27.4 billion set in 2020.

1

The spot that Booking.com’s Super Bowl ad — featuring Jim Henson’s Muppets — claimed on Sunday to become the top 2025 Super Bowl ad based on global gameday views on YouTube, per Variety.

$187.8 billion

Amazon’s just-reported Q4 revenue — a figure that’s expected to exceed Walmart’s quarterly revenue for the first time ever — per Morning Brew. (Walmart is expected to report its Q4 revenue on Feb. 20.)

74%

The share of consumers who said they’ve been influenced to try a snack after seeing it online, with 59% noting an increase in their snacking habits over the past year, according to new research from Rich Products Corp., per Progressive Grocer.

3,000

The number of Date Night Passes that Applebee’s is giving loyalty program members a chance to buy, with each pass good for $50 off food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases once a month for a full year, per Food & Wine. Club Applebee’s members can enter for a chance to purchase a pass for $100, with 3,000 members set to be randomly selected and announced on Valentine’s Day.

$95 billion

Projected spending on global content programming by streaming services in 2025, surpassing spending by commercial broadcasters for the first time ever, according to Ampere Analysis, per TV Tech.

6%

The year-over-year (YOY) increase in NFL team sponsorship revenue during the 2024 season, for a total of $2.49 billion — 35% more than the runner-up, Major League Baseball (MLB), with $1.84 billion — according to a new report from SponsorUnited, per Sportico.

92%

The share of marketers at U.S. consumer product brands, manufacturers and agencies who say that retail media networks (RMNs) are the single most important channel for their campaigns, according to a new report from Skai and The Path to Purchase Institute, per MarTech. (See also: “Why in-store retail media is exploding — and what retailers and CPG marketers need to know,” from Quad Insights.)

100

The number of years that The New Yorker has been published as of this year, per MediaPost. To celebrate its centennial, the magazine has released a 100th anniversary issue featuring six covers that “reimagine The New Yorker’s monocle-wearing mascot, Eustace Tilley” (originally drawn by art editor Rea Irvin in 1925), per the magazine.

71%