Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

The Vitamin Shoppe launches supplement line for GLP-1 medication users

Target and Kate Spade release collab focused on celebrating “everyday moments”

Stat of the week: 3.7%

That’s the upper end of the projected year-over-year U.S. retail sales growth for 2025 (or 2.7% on the low end), for a total of $5.48 trillion (or $5.42 trillion on the low end), according to a just-released report from the National Retail Federation (NRF), per Retail TouchPoints.