The Vitamin Shoppe launches supplement line for GLP-1 medication users
The Vitamin Shoppe just announced the launch of a new line of dietary supplements for “individuals using GLP-1 medications for weight management,” per a brand announcement. Developed in partnership with dietitians and the Whole Health Rx Medical Advisory Council, the line addresses dietary gaps and side effects commonly associated with GLP-1 drugs, providing support across five categories: protein, fiber, probiotics, multivitamins and an all-in-one nutrient solution. Available in-store and online at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores nationwide, the GLP-1 Support from Whole Health Rx collection builds on the retailer’s Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe telehealth platform.
Previously:
- “Vitamin Shoppe launches Hometown Stores concept in partnership with local brands,” from the March 28 edition of this column.
- “Nestlé introduces new pre-meal protein beverage for GLP-1 medication users,” from the Dec. 20, 2024 edition of this column.
- “Nestlé launches online informational and product hub targeting GLP-1 medication users,” from the June 28, 2024 edition of this column.
More private-label launches:
Target and Kate Spade release collab focused on celebrating “everyday moments”
Target just announced the launch of a limited-time fashion, home and entertaining essentials collection in collaboration with Kate Spade New York. Inspired by the idea that “any day can become a reason to celebrate,” the Kate Spade New York x Target collection features over 300 items, from apparel and accessories to home décor and games, “designed to turn everyday moments into celebratory occasions,” per a brand announcement. Apparel items include graphic tees, two-piece sets, dresses and more for women, children and babies, while entertaining essentials include drink and dining ware, party décor, a “vintage-inspired” record player and even a party tent — all with “a crisp color palette, a fresh take on nostalgic patterns and a classic Kate Spade twist.” Kate Spade New York x Target drops in-store and online at Target.com on April 12, with more than half of all items priced at $15 and under.
Previously:
- “M&M’S unveils limited-edition candy-themed collection with Kate Spade New York,” from the Oct. 25, 2024 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.
- “Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection,” from the June 28, 2024 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.
Stat of the week: 3.7%
That’s the upper end of the projected year-over-year U.S. retail sales growth for 2025 (or 2.7% on the low end), for a total of $5.48 trillion (or $5.42 trillion on the low end), according to a just-released report from the National Retail Federation (NRF), per Retail TouchPoints.
Urban Outfitters expands Vintage + ReMade program with the launch of new curator collections
Urban Outfitters just announced the upcoming release of four new curator collections through its Vintage + ReMade program — the retailer’s online secondhand hub that launched last year (which we covered in the May 3, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail). Available online and in select Urban Outfitters locations this month, the limited-edition collections include upcycled and handcrafted pieces from Campbell & Kramer, Little Oyster, Magg’s Rags and Fruits of Venus, all meant to “champion both individuality and sustainability,” per a brand announcement. The drops will be accompanied by immersive pop-up experiences and activations at Urban Outfitters’ stores.
Previously: “Hanes launches limited-edition heritage collection at Urban Outfitters,” from the Feb. 28 edition of this column.
