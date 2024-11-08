Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Lowe’s launches a platform designed to simplify home maintenance for MyLowe’s Rewards members
Lowe’s is making it a whole lot easier for homeowners to maintain their homes with the introduction of the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform, a resource developed by Lowe’s Innovation Labs and available exclusively to MyLowe’s Rewards members. With free access to personalized information about products in customers’ homes, including warranties and manuals, as well as how-to content and maintenance suggestions, the platform is designed to serve as a home’s “digital twin” and delivers on the retailer’s Total Home Strategy, per a Lowe’s statement. While the initial launch of the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform includes only home appliances, the retailer plans to expand it to include other products as well. Appliances purchased over the last five years via a customer’s MyLowe’s Rewards account will automatically appear in their rewards profile; rewards members can also manually add appliances.
More retailer and e-commerce news:
A singing janitor takes center stage in Amazon’s feel-good holiday campaign
Amazon launched a 2024 holiday campaign this week centered around the classic Burt Bacharach and Hal David song “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” Marketing Dive’s Peter Adams reports. Titled “Midnight Opus,” the ad follows a theater janitor whose dreams of a singing career never materialized, “as evidenced by a younger photo of himself hung on his locker door,” Adams notes. With the help of fellow theater staffers, who purchase a tuxedo jacket for him on Amazon, the janitor takes the stage to deliver a stirring rendition of the song. “Midnight Opus” is running across various platforms, including linear TV and, of course, Amazon Prime Video.
Previously:
More holiday-focused campaigns and activations:
Stat of the week: 2:51:27
That’s the time it took marathoner Kevin Leimkuhler to complete the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3, while donning a pair of the Croc’s brand’s classic clogs, per Footwear News. Leimkuhler broke the world record for the fastest marathon time while wearing a pair of Crocs. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Hy-Vee partners with Wilson Sporting Goods to sell limited-edition Caitlin Clark–inspired basketballs
Two limited-edition basketballs co-designed by WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and Wilson Sporting Goods are now available for purchase exclusively at Hy-Vee stores, Progressive Grocer’s Bridget Goldschmidt reports. Part of the Wilson Sporting Goods Inspire Series, the Tribute ball in black, yellow and white “pays homage to Clark’s time with the University of Iowa women’s basketball team,” while the Dreamer ball in shades of purple, blue and yellow “aims to encourage current and future athletes to follow their dreams,” Goldschmidt notes. The balls are available at select Hy-Vee stores through the end of the year.
More notable brand collaborations:
E.l.f. Beauty partners with Dollar General to reach lower-income consumers
E.l.f. Beauty just announced a partnership with Dollar General, Reuters’ Ananya Mariam Rajesh reports. Through the partnership, e.l.f. products — already a staple in larger retailers such as Walmart, Target and Ulta Beauty — will be available for purchase at select Dollar General stores, which largely serve “families with an annual income less than $35,000,” Rajesh notes.
Previously:
More brand-retailer partnerships: