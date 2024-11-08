Lowe’s launches a platform designed to simplify home maintenance for MyLowe’s Rewards members

Lowe’s is making it a whole lot easier for homeowners to maintain their homes with the introduction of the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform, a resource developed by Lowe’s Innovation Labs and available exclusively to MyLowe’s Rewards members. With free access to personalized information about products in customers’ homes, including warranties and manuals, as well as how-to content and maintenance suggestions, the platform is designed to serve as a home’s “digital twin” and delivers on the retailer’s Total Home Strategy, per a Lowe’s statement. While the initial launch of the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform includes only home appliances, the retailer plans to expand it to include other products as well. Appliances purchased over the last five years via a customer’s MyLowe’s Rewards account will automatically appear in their rewards profile; rewards members can also manually add appliances.

Previously: “Lowe’s launches Apple Vision Pro app enabling customers to create and share their ‘dream kitchen,’” from the July 7 edition of The Week in Retail.

More retailer and e-commerce news: