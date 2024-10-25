Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

H&M is selling vintage items from some of its most popular collabs with guest designers

In a move that builds on its in-store and online “pre-loved” initiatives, H&M just announced the launch of a special release featuring vintage items from its most popular collaborative collections, beginning with its first one from 2004 with Karl Lagerfeld, who was Chanel creative director at the time. (Lagerfeld died in 2019.) Working with pre-loved fashion marketplace Sellpy and other vintage retailers, H&M curated a selection of pieces that it’s releasing via seven global drops in-store and online. The initiative kicked off in France yesterday (Oct. 24) at H&M’s Paris Lafayette location; a U.S. drop is planned for Oct. 27 at H&M’s SoHo & Nolita stores in Manhattan.

Previously: “H&M opens new SoHo location featuring secondhand shop-within-a-shop, high-tech features,” from the February 9 edition of The Week in Retail.

Amazon launches branded content series “Celebrity Substitute” on YouTube 

Amazon just launched “Celebrity Substitute,” a new original branded content series that follows Julian Shapiro-Barnum, creator of the hit online content series “Recess Therapy,” as he “brings celebrity guests to substitute teach at New York City public school classrooms,” MediaPost’s Laurie Sullivan reports. Available exclusively on YouTube, “Celebrity Substitute” includes nine episodes, ranging from five to eight minutes each. The first episode stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who attempt to teach drama to kids, while other episodes feature pop star Lisa from Blackpink and gymnast Jordan Chiles. As part of the “Celebrity Substitute” series, Amazon fulfills each participating school’s Amazon Wish List.

Stat of the week: 45% 

That’s the year-over-year (YOY) growth in U.S. grocery delivery sales, for a total of $3.9 billion in September, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey, per Grocery Dive. Total e-commerce grocery sales (including not just delivery but pickup and ship-to-home orders) amounted to $9.5 billion in September — a YOY increase of 27%. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)

e.l.f. Beauty launches “Dupe That!” campaign encouraging brands to duplicate its efforts to do good

Following the release of its 2024 Impact Report, e.l.f. Beauty has launched a new campaign titled “Dupe That!” — a play on the recent trend of consumers seeking out affordable knockoffs (i.e., duplicates, or “dupes”) of coveted products. “Dupe That!” is meant to encourage other brands to follow in e.l.f.’s footsteps and “participate in being good and doing good,” per a brand announcement. In a 30-second animated online spot, brightly colored unicorns help call attention to the demographic makeup of e.l.f.’s board, the brand’s cruelty-free certification from PETA, and more. The campaign is also running across LED screens in The World Trade Center retail complex in New York, a two-page spread in the print edition of The New York Times and across e.l.f.’s social media.

Previously: “e.l.f. Cosmetics releases accessibility bundle in collaboration with Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis,” from the August 9 edition of this column.

David’s Bridal expands loyalty program to include wedding party members

David’s Bridal just announced an update to its Diamond Loyalty program that expands benefits to a bride’s entire wedding party, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Wedding party members will now receive benefits such as free shipping on orders of $50 or more, 15% off their first order at DavidsBridal.com and 10% off a range of attire, footwear and accessories, including dresses for bridesmaids, flower girls and guests.

L.L.Bean releases limited-edition collection co-designed with Noah Kahan 

L.L.Bean just launched a new limited-edition collection co-designed by singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. The Northern Attitude Collection is inspired by Kahan’s Vermont roots and is meant to represent what bonds New Englanders — what L.L.Bean Chief Marketing Officer Nick Wilkoff refers to as “a shared grit and resolve we all need to survive the long, cold winter months.” Ranging in price from $29.95 to $249, items include sweatshirts, anoraks, totes and beanies, with some featuring illustrations of Penny, Kahan’s German Shepherd. The collection is available at LLBean.com. In honor of the collaboration, L.L.Bean is donating $100,000 to Kahan’s mental health foundation The Busyhead Project.

