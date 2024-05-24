Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Cocktail Courier acquires alcohol e-commerce platform Thirstie

Cocktail kit delivery company Cocktail Courier has acquired Thirstie, an e-commerce platform provider that “helps alcohol brands create DTC channels through design and distribution compliance,” Modern Retail’s Gabriela Barkho reports. Thirstie co-founder and CEO Maxim Razmakhin calls the platform’s proprietary tech and resources “Shopify for alcohol brands,” telling Modern Retail that its focus on boosting DTC sales through branded storefronts will further Cocktail Courier’s ability to create unique and compliant offerings for alcohol consumers. Find the full story here.

Previously: “U.S. regulators and legislators call for stiffer DTC spirits shipping regulations,” as we noted in the March 15 edition of this column.

Vineyard Vines opens store in Disney Springs

DTC lifestyle apparel brand Vineyard Vines just opened a store located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Retail Dive’s Suzette Parmley reports. Marking the brand’s 14th store located in Florida, Vineyard Vines has grown to over 100 stores nationwide, Parmley notes. “This opening… represents an important milestone for our brand as we continue to expand our retail footprint and engage with customers in popular tourist and leisure destinations,” Vineyard Vines co-founder Shep Murray said in a statement.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is now the first beauty brand to become an official partner of the Indy500

DTC beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics was just announced as an Official Partner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy500, making it the first-ever such partner from the beauty industry. The move comes after e.l.f. announced it will sponsor a car in the Indy500 — the e.l.f. Cosmetics #51 Honda driven by the field’s lone woman, Katherine Legge. As part of partnership, e.l.f. will be onsite for Indy500 weekend with “an immersive activation space that empowers legendary females and history makers” and will deploy 500 drones for a light show on Saturday, May 25. Online, e.l.f. will launch a related Roblox experience and a Snapchat lens as well as a Twitch channel on race day.

Previously: “E.l.f. says there are ‘So Many Dicks’ on corporate boards—behind the campaign” (Ad Age)

