From the projected holiday season spending per person to Reddit’s first-ever quarterly profit, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$902

Projected average spend per person on the 2024 winter holidays (from Thanksgiving to Christmas), including gifts, food, decor and more — a $25 per person increase over last year — according to the National Retail Federation’s latest consumer survey conducted with Prosper Insights & Analytics.



76%

The share of consumers who say product review videos are likely to sway their holiday shopping decisions, according to a Circana study, per Retail Dive.

$29.9 million

Reddit’s reported net income for Q3, marking the first time the social media company has been profitable, per The Verge.

4 4%

The percentage of podcast listeners who’ve made a purchase after being exposed to a podcast-first omnichannel campaign, according to a study from Acast conducted by Edison Research, per MediaPost.



2%

The growth in the volume of the canned cocktails category in the U.S., making it the only alcohol category to experience growth during the first seven months of 2024, according to a report from alcoholic beverage insights firm IWSR, per CNN Business.



23%

The share of Sprouts Farmers Market sales that Sprouts–brand products accounted for in Q3, representing approximately $437 million in sales, per Store Brands. Sprouts Farmers Market has more than 400 locations in the U.S. across 23 states. (See also: “The store brands boom: 5 trends to watch now,” from Quad Insights.)

$286.26 billion

The projected value of the online pharmacy market by 2029 — up from $109.74 billion in 2023 — according to a new report from market research firm Research and Markets, per Drug Store News.

70%

The sales increase experienced by Chili’s over the past year — tied in part to the success of the restaurant’s Triple Dipper platter, which allows guests to select three appetizers and sauces for less than $20 — per RetailWire.

10.5%

Projected growth in global experiential marketing spend in 2024, the first time it’s expected to surpass pre–pandemic levels, according to data from market research firm PQ media, per Marketing Brew.

3 70 ,000