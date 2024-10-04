Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Amazon Prime previews new business competition show “Buy It Now”
Amazon Prime just released a trailer for its new “Shark Tank”–style show “Buy It Now,” in which aspiring entrepreneurs will present their products to a rotating panel of experts and 100 potential customers, The Verge’s Wes Davis reports. Hosted by actor JB Smoove, the show will also feature celebrity judges including Tabitha Brown, Tony Hawk and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Amazon execs and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff, the “Resident Entrepreneur Judge.” Contestants can win $20,000 and the opportunity to get their product into Amazon’s new Buy It Now Store. The 13-episode show premieres on Amazon Prime on Oct. 30.
Levi’s officially launches “REIIMAGINE” campaign with Beyoncé
Following last week’s teaser, Levi’s has officially announced the launch of a new campaign starring Beyoncé. Titled “REIIMAGINE,” the campaign will include several “chapters” that offer a modern take on some of the brand’s most notable advertisements — starting with its 1985 “Launderette” ad — through the efforts of filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole, per a brand announcement. Chapter one, “‘Launderette’ reimagined with Beyoncé,” is set to the tune of Beyoncé’s “LEVII’S JEANS,” a track from her March album “Cowboy Carter.” The integrated campaign is rolling out globally and includes TV, out-of-home, digital, social, print and brand activations.
Quote of the week:
“Ashley and Samsung have many values in common — we’re leaders and innovators in the home space and in perfectly complementary ways. Ashley is the No. 1 furniture retailer in North America. And we’re No. 1 in TVs. What’s a TV without a sofa, or a couch without a TV?”
— Allison Stransky, CMO of Samsung Electronics America, speaking with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney about Samsung’s partnership with Ashley Furniture to create a connected home shopping experience at the retailer’s flagship store.
Previously: “Hy-Vee partners with Samsung to deliver in-store content and advertising,” from an earlier edition of The Week in Retail.
Red Wing encourages customers to pass their boots down through its “Will Your Wings” campaign
Red Wing Heritage has launched a new campaign, titled “Will Your Wings,” that “champions a commitment to high-quality, handcrafted product that’s built to last and gets even better with age,” per a brand announcement. As a part of the campaign, Red Wing is giving customers tiny wills — with “Worn By” and “Left To” fields — that can be stitched into the tongue of their favorite pair of Red Wings, “designating who will be next to write their own Red Wing story.” Customers can get a free “Will Your Wings” tag in-store or with any online purchase; select Red Wing stores will also be hosting stitching events where customers can have their “will” sewn in on-site.
Simon Property Group launches campaign aimed at drawing Gen Z back to malls
Real estate investment trust Simon Property Group just announced the launch of a new nationwide campaign targeting Gen Z. Informed by ICSC research revealing this generation’s high interest in in-store shopping (with 97% of Gen Z survey respondents saying they shop at brick-and-mortar stores), Simon’s “Meet Me @themall” campaign blends “Gen Z’s love for shopping and all things retro with the enduring generational relevance of the mall,” per a brand statement. Set to a modern rendition of Simple Minds’ hit ’80’s song “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” the 30-second spot poses a question to young consumers: “Won’t You (Meet Me at the Mall?).” The campaign is currently running across streaming platforms, as well as Simon’s owned channels and select social channels. Part of a broader campaign, “Meet Me @themall” also includes partnerships with more than 250 content creators, including Alejandro Rosario and The Pitman Sisters, focused on generating “enthusiasm among members of Gen Z and their moms to find new connections and experiences at the mall.”
Knix launches customizable shapewear collection
DTC intimate and apparel brand Knix — known for its emphasis on inclusive sizing — just announced the launch of the “first and only customizable shapewear collection in the world,” per a company announcement. The collection consists of shapewear options with “up to eight different ways to easily adjust the leg length and back plunge areas — all without fraying or rolling.” Offered in sizes XS to XXXXL++, with pieces starting at $90, the collection is available in U.S. and Canadian stores and on the Knix website.
