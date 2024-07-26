Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.
Levi’s sees success with e-commerce revamp as part of DTC-first shift
Since shifting to a DTC-first strategy in 2022, Levi’s improvements to its e-commerce site are paying off, Retail Touch Points’ Nicole Silberstein reports. According to the apparel company’s Q2 2024 earnings, e-commerce sales are up 19% year-over-year. Website improvements have focused on UX design and increased performance, such as enhanced product fit information and faster page loads, Silberstein notes.
Birkenstock opens first owned store in France
Just ahead of the Paris Olympics, Birkenstock has opened its first owned store in France, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. Located in Paris’ Marais district, the two-level store features “leather and cork detailing, which are central to the Birkenstock footbed” and an “experience area” for activations, Ruben notes, adding that the brand plans to open several additional locations across Europe in the years to come.
Knix partners with Megan Rapinoe to pay athletes for speaking publicly about their periods
DTC intimate apparel brand Knix has launched “Sport Your Period” — a new partnered campaign with former U.S. Olympic soccer star Megan Rapinoe in which the company will pay athletes to talk about their periods. Known for its focus on destigmatizing conversations about women’s bodies, Knix is kicking off this newest campaign after co-sponsoring a survey that found over 64% of female athletes have felt uncomfortable talking about their periods with their coaches. Up until Nov. 1, athletes competing at the national or global level can participate in the campaign and have the chance to earn $2,000 by sharing publicly “their experiences with their periods while competing,” per the announcement.
