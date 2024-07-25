From NBCUniversal’s projected record-breaking ad revenue to the number of bananas being brought in for athletes, these are the data points we’re paying attention to as the Paris Summer Olympics kick off.

7,000+

The number of hours of Paris Olympics content, across all 329 medal events, that NBCUniversal will present across its linear and digital platforms, per an NBCUniversal statement.

$1.25 billion

The ad sales record that NBCUniversal is projected to break for its coverage of the Paris Olympics, per Sports Business Journal.

$1.3 billion

Projected Paris Olympics sponsorship revenue from both domestic and international partnerships with more than 60 companies, including LVMH, Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Bush InBev, per CNN Business.

40%

The percentage by which Airbnb has increased its supply of short-term rentals in Paris year-over-year leading up to the Summer Games, per Reuters.

68%

The share of U.S. adults who plan to watch at least some of the Olympics during its two-week run, according to market research firm ThinkNow.

20

The number of U.S. Olympians featured in a new Roblox virtual obstacle course as part of a partnership between the gaming platform, Team USA and NBC, per The Associated Press. Users can interact with the animated athletes, view highlights from the Paris Olympics and visit The Vibe House, a virtual house for Team USA.

3 million

The approximate number of bananas the culinary team at the Olympic Village is bringing in for athletes during the Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics, per Eater.

27

The number of creators that NBCUniversal has sent to Paris to cover the Summer Olympics as part of its recently unveiled Paris Creator Collective — a partnership between the media giant, Meta, Overtime, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube — per Marketing Dive.

4

The number of sports disciplines — specifically, athletics (track & field), fencing, swimming and artistic gymnastics — that have been a part of every Summer Olympics in the modern age (since 1896), per Sportico. The first Games in Athens featured 43 events across nine sports; in Paris, athletes will compete in 329 events across 32 sports — including, for the first time ever, breaking (aka breakdancing).

164 million