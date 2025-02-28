Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Home Chef announces collaboration with “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Meal kit brand Home Chef just announced the upcoming launch of a limited-time collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” on themed kits. The drop will include a rotating mix of new and repeating options — including a Pineapple Under the Sea Burger and Krusty Krab Pizza Flatbread — through March 21. Fans ordering for the weeks of March 10 and 17 will receive each meal packaged in a collectible box, while new Home Chef customers ordering from the SpongeBob SquarePants menu can receive a SpongeBob mini spatula, while supplies last, when they use the code “CHEFKRABS.”

Kroger debuts Hour Back Boxes to help customers recoup time lost to daylight saving time
With clocks springing forward one hour on March 9, Kroger just announced a new promotion to help customers “get that lost hour back and conquer the mornings after daylight saving with ease,” per a brand announcement. Each Kroger Hour Back Box contains breakfast items from Kroger private-label brands, including cold brew coffee concentrate, oat milk creamer and frozen breakfast sandwiches, as well as a gift card redeemable for a one year membership in the Kroger Boost loyalty program. Kroger will give away a limited number of Kroger Hour Back Boxes starting March 4 at 12 p.m. ET; customers can enter to win a free box at Kroger.com/HourBack.
Stat of the week: 12.3%
That’s the year-over-year percentage increase in foot traffic to Aldi stores in Q4 2024, according to just-released data from Placer.ai, per eMarketer.
Hanes launches limited-edition heritage collection at Urban Outfitters
Hanes brand just launched a limited-edition collection with Urban Outfitters that “draws inspiration from Hanes’ 125-year legacy,” Women’s Wear Daily’s Kanika Talwar reports. The 28-piece capsule collection includes innerwear and apparel for men and women, including sweatshirts, crew socks, sports bras, boxer shorts, ribbed tanks and more. The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters collection is available now at UrbanOutfitters.com and in select stores, with prices ranging from $10 to $45.
Previously: “Vera Bradley partners with Urban Outfitters on new capsule collection,” from the Aug. 30, 2024 edition of this column.
