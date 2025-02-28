Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Home Chef announces collaboration with “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Meal kit brand Home Chef just announced the upcoming launch of a limited-time collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” on themed kits. The drop will include a rotating mix of new and repeating options — including a Pineapple Under the Sea Burger and Krusty Krab Pizza Flatbread — through March 21. Fans ordering for the weeks of March 10 and 17 will receive each meal packaged in a collectible box, while new Home Chef customers ordering from the SpongeBob SquarePants menu can receive a SpongeBob mini spatula, while supplies last, when they use the code “CHEFKRABS.”

Previously:

More brand collabs and partnerships:

Kroger debuts Hour Back Boxes to help customers recoup time lost to daylight saving time

With clocks springing forward one hour on March 9, Kroger just announced a new promotion to help customers “get that lost hour back and conquer the mornings after daylight saving with ease,” per a brand announcement. Each Kroger Hour Back Box contains breakfast items from Kroger private-label brands, including cold brew coffee concentrate, oat milk creamer and frozen breakfast sandwiches, as well as a gift card redeemable for a one year membership in the Kroger Boost loyalty program. Kroger will give away a limited number of Kroger Hour Back Boxes starting March 4 at 12 p.m. ET; customers can enter to win a free box at Kroger.com/HourBack.

Previously: “Kroger launches Resolution Rescue bundles under its Simple Truth brand,” from the Jan. 10 edition of this column.

More retailer promotions:

Stat of the week: 12.3%

That’s the year-over-year percentage increase in foot traffic to Aldi stores in Q4 2024, according to just-released data from Placer.ai, per eMarketer.

More commerce insights:

Hanes launches limited-edition heritage collection at Urban Outfitters

Hanes brand just launched a limited-edition collection with Urban Outfitters that “draws inspiration from Hanes’ 125-year legacy,” Women’s Wear Daily’s Kanika Talwar reports. The 28-piece capsule collection includes innerwear and apparel for men and women, including sweatshirts, crew socks, sports bras, boxer shorts, ribbed tanks and more. The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters collection is available now at UrbanOutfitters.com and in select stores, with prices ranging from $10 to $45.

Previously: “Vera Bradley partners with Urban Outfitters on new capsule collection,” from the Aug. 30, 2024 edition of this column.

More launches and partnerships: