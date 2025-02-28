Home Chef announces collaboration with “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Meal kit brand Home Chef just announced the upcoming launch of a limited-time collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” on themed kits. The drop will include a rotating mix of new and repeating options — including a Pineapple Under the Sea Burger and Krusty Krab Pizza Flatbread — through March 21. Fans ordering for the weeks of March 10 and 17 will receive each meal packaged in a collectible box, while new Home Chef customers ordering from the SpongeBob SquarePants menu can receive a SpongeBob mini spatula, while supplies last, when they use the code “CHEFKRABS.”

