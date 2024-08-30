Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Vera Bradley partners with Urban Outfitters on new capsule collection

IKEA tests secondhand furniture marketplace

In an interview with the Financial Times this week, IKEA CEO Jesper Brodin revealed that the Swedish retailer is testing a “peer-to-peer marketplace where customers can sell each other secondhand furniture,” PYMNTS reports. IKEA Preowned, as the marketplace is called, allows customers to input photos and details about the item they want to sell, along with their asking price. The marketplace is meant to be locally focused, given that buyers are expected to pick up furniture directly from sellers. The retailer is testing IKEA Preowned in Madrid and Oslo through the end of 2024, before rolling it out globally, PYMNTS notes. Previously: “IKEA launches first-ever Plan and Order Point store format in Texas,” from an earlier edition of The Week in Retail.

Stat of the week: 4%

The percentage by which market share for “value apparel” has increased among Gen Z and millennial consumers in the last year, according to new data from Bank of America, which defines value apparel stores as “those that serve customers with the lowest median income.”

Spirit Halloween set to open a record number of seasonal stores

Something wicked this way comes! With Halloween approaching, seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween has announced that it’s set to open a record 1,525 stores this season (more than 1,100 of which are already open), Chain Store Age reports. In line with this year’s “Carnevil” theme, stores will feature a carnival area with booths and a funhouse. Previously: “Petco debuts Halloween ‘Bootique’ and fall collection,” from the August 9 edition of this column.

Yeti partners with Liquid Death on Casket Cooler

EBay launches live, shoppable event s via first-ever Pre-Loved Fashion Week