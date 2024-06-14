Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Bloomingdale’s launches AQUA X Venus Williams collection and a limited-time shop

Bloomingdale’s, in partnership with Air France, just announced the launch of an in-store and online shop called The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Game On. The sports-themed shop will feature a range of products and styles curated by Venus Williams, from brands such as Anine Bing, Longchamp and Williams’ own brands, as well as an exclusive collaboration between the tennis-star-turned-entrepreneur and Bloomingdale’s private label AQUA. The AQUA X Venus Williams collection offers “a chic, fun and sporty line of athletic and ready-to-wear apparel and handbags inspired by Venus’s infamous style both on and off the tennis court,” per a Bloomingdale’s statement. The 36-piece collection includes hoodies, joggers, sports bras, tennis dresses and more, as well as everyday items such as cardigans and a maxi dress. The shop launched in select Bloomingdale’s locations on June 13 and will launch online on June 17; it will operate through August 26.

Previously: “Dove, Nike partner with Venus Williams to launch program focused on improving girls’ body confidence,” from an earlier edition of this column.

Ahold Delhaize partners with Cost Plus Drug Company

Food retail group Ahold Delhaize USA this week announced a new partnership with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company that leverages the Team Cuban Card, Drug Store News’ Sandra Levy reports. The Team Cuban Card and Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network were launched last year by entrepreneur Mark Cuban and partners to “help provide access to safe and affordable medications for members,” Levy writes. Through this new agreement, consumers who use the pharmacy departments at Ahold Delhaize’s grocery stores — including Food Lion, Giant Food and Stop & Shop — can use the Team Cuban Card to get their prescriptions. The partnership “will help the local brand pharmacy patients afford the medications they need, while bringing additional transparency to drug pricing,” Director of Patient Health Services for Ahold Delhaize USA Moira O’Toole told Drug Store News.

Previously:Giant Food hosts virtual dietitian-led pantry makeover series,” from an earlier edition of this column.

EBay 2024 Recommerce Report highlights growing preference for “pre-loved” goods

Interest in secondhand goods shows no signs of waning. That’s according to the just-released eBay’s 2024 Recommerce Report, which reveals that 86% of respondents — among more than 28,000 eBay buyers and sellers surveyed globally — have bought or sold “pre-loved” items in the last 12 months and that 70% plan to buy used goods this year, Fashion Dive’s Xanayra Marin-Lopez reports. The top two categories for secondhand items are clothes (48%) and books (34%), followed by shoes (24%), home and garden (23%) and tech and electronics (22%), with millennials and Gen Zers driving the momentum in the “pre-loved” space. The report also notes that between March 2023 and March 2024, eBay saw a 400% increase in the sale of apparel and accessories described as “thrifted.”

See also: “EBay rolls out AI-backed photo enhancement tool” (Retail Dive)

