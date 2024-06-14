Bloomingdale’s launches AQUA X Venus Williams collection and a limited-time shop

Bloomingdale’s, in partnership with Air France, just announced the launch of an in-store and online shop called The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Game On. The sports-themed shop will feature a range of products and styles curated by Venus Williams, from brands such as Anine Bing, Longchamp and Williams’ own brands, as well as an exclusive collaboration between the tennis-star-turned-entrepreneur and Bloomingdale’s private label AQUA. The AQUA X Venus Williams collection offers “a chic, fun and sporty line of athletic and ready-to-wear apparel and handbags inspired by Venus’s infamous style both on and off the tennis court,” per a Bloomingdale’s statement. The 36-piece collection includes hoodies, joggers, sports bras, tennis dresses and more, as well as everyday items such as cardigans and a maxi dress. The shop launched in select Bloomingdale’s locations on June 13 and will launch online on June 17; it will operate through August 26.

Previously: “Dove, Nike partner with Venus Williams to launch program focused on improving girls’ body confidence,” from an earlier edition of this column.