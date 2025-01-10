Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
JCPenney and SPARC Group merge, bringing together six retail banners
JCPenney just announced a merger with SPARC Group to bring together six retail banners that “celebrate the essence of American style,” per a brand announcement. Catalyst Brands, as the new organization is called, joins SPARC Group brands Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand and Nautica with JCPenney and its private labels, including Arizona and Liz Claiborne. Encompassing everything from casual apparel for teenagers to business and formal fashion attire, with 1,800 store locations as well as e-commerce sites, Catalyst Brands will span markets and customer segments — representing, as CNN Business’ Jordan Valinsky writes, “a gamble that combining the beleaguered brands will create a new powerhouse of mall staples … that also happen to have America’s largest mall operators as major financial backers.”
