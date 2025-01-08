From the growth in online holiday spending to the average number of times people check their phones, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

8.7%

The percentage by which online spending rose during the 2024 holiday season compared to the previous year, with sales on retailers’ websites and apps exceeding $241 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to data from Adobe Analytics, per CNBC.

3 in 4

The share of U.S. consumers who are comfortable with brands using publicly available information to drive personalization, according to a survey from Boston Consulting Group, per Customer Experience Dive.

42%

The share of U.S. online consumers who rank “free returns” as one of the most important factors when deciding to buy online — second only to “free shipping” — according to a survey conducted by Narvar and Reshop, per Chain Store Age.

27.9%

The share of U.S. internet users who use mobile apps to track their fitness and health, according to Comscore data, per eMarketer, which predicts that 92.4 million people in the U.S. will use health/fitness apps this year.

205

The average number of times per day that Americans check their phones — up from 144 in 2023 — according to a newly released 2024 study by Reviews.org, per MediaPost.

36%