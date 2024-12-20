Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi announce plans to launch new gut-friendly sodas
With prebiotic and probiotic sodas all the rage, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo have announced plans to enter the functional beverage space, Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. “Coca-Cola is coming into the category with Simply Pop, a new soda offering under its Simply banner while PepsiCo is reformulating its functional sparkling water brand Soulboost with gut-friendly ingredients,” he writes, adding that the new releases are meant to challenge established players in the “better-for-you” soda category, such as Olipop, Poppi and Culture Pop.
Athletic Brewing Company launches campaign and sampling initiative focused on “Dry January”
In preparation for “Dry January,” during which some people aim to abstain from drinking alcohol, Athletic Brewing Company just announced the launch of a new campaign that reimagines the month. Dubbed “Athletic January,” the non-alcoholic (NA) beer brand’s campaign encourages consumers to “shift their focus to what they reap rather than what they relinquish” to inspire “a more enjoyable and fulfilling start to the new year,” per a brand announcement. To kick off the campaign, the brand will launch a sampling initiative, with activations and events across the U.S. and the U.K. “Athletic January” will span TV, out-of-home, podcasts, digital media and more, and will highlight an update to Athletic’s “Track Record” drinking moderation tool, allowing users to set and track the number of “dry” days they want to log each month.
Coffee Mate collaborates with HBO’s “The White Lotus” on two limited-time coffee creamers
To celebrate the upcoming release of the third season of HBO’s hit drama “The White Lotus,” which is set in Thailand this time, Coffee Mate just announced the launch of two new flavors that capture “this season’s luxurious Thai vacation vibes,” Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca reports. The Nestlé-owned coffee creamer brand’s two new limited-edition variations are The White Lotus Thai Iced Coffee Flavored Creamer and The White Lotus Piña Colada Flavored Creamer. Launching in grocery stores in January (in time for the show’s Feb. 16 season premiere), the creamers will be available in 28-ounce bottles for $4.49 each.
Nestlé introduces new pre-meal protein beverage for GLP-1 medication users
Nestlé just launched a new pre-meal protein drink under its Boost brand that’s designed to help consumers taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, manage their hunger, Quartz’s Bruce Gil reports. Nestlé’s Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support Nutritional Drink “helps promote the body’s natural production of the hormone GLP-1 in response to a meal,” per the brand’s website. Available in 4.2-ounce bottles, the mocha-flavored beverage contains 10 grams of protein and 45 calories. Four packs of Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support are available for purchase on Amazon and in select CVS locations for $10.99.
Pull-Ups debuts new potty training–focused campaign featuring characters Terd and Yureen
Training pants brand Pull-Ups just released a new campaign targeting Gen Z and millennial parents that’s focused on “the duality and reality of the potty-training journey,” Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly reports. In the 30-second spot, starring animated (and aptly named) characters Terd and Yureen, the Kimberly-Clark brand aims to move “beyond the idea of potty training as ‘fun, fast, and easy’ to address the real challenges parents face with honesty and empathy,” Kelly reports.
