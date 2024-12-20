Coca-Cola and Pepsi announce plans to launch new gut- friendly sodas

With prebiotic and probiotic sodas all the rage, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo have announced plans to enter the functional beverage space, Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports . “Coca-Cola is coming into the category with Simply Pop, a new soda offering under its Simply banner while PepsiCo is reformulating its functional sparkling water brand Soulboost with gut-friendly ingredients,” he writes, adding that the new releases are meant to challenge established players in the “better-for-you” soda category, such as Olipop , Poppi and Culture Pop .

Athletic Brewing Company launches campaign and sampling initiative focused on “ Dry January ”

In preparation for “Dry January,” during which some people aim to abstain from drinking alcohol, Athletic Brewing Company just announced the launch of a new campaign that reimagines the month. Dubbed “Athletic January,” the non-alcoholic (NA) beer brand’s campaign encourages consumers to “shift their focus to what they reap rather than what they relinquish” to inspire “a more enjoyable and fulfilling start to the new year,” per a brand announcement. To kick off the campaign, the brand will launch a sampling initiative, with activations and events across the U.S. and the U.K. “Athletic January” will span TV, out-of-home, podcasts, digital media and more, and will highlight an update to Athletic’s “Track Record” drinking moderation tool, allowing users to set and track the number of “dry” days they want to log each month.

