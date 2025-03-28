Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Wayfair debuts Verified program to highlight the retailer’s most trusted products
Home furniture and accessories retailer Wayfair just debuted a new feature called Wayfair Verified that it calls “your shortcut to the good stuff.” Products earning the Wayfair Verified seal of approval are only sold by trusted supply partners and have been evaluated by Wayfair product specialists and merchants, with a focus on items with high customer ratings as well as low return and damage rates. Designed to help shoppers “outfit their home with confidence,” Wayfair Verified includes a five-step evaluation process that includes a packaging and assembly assessment, a qualitative quality review (including hand testing each item for comfort and stability) and more.
More commerce news and innovations:
Vitamin Shoppe launches Hometown Stores concept in partnership with local brands
With a focus on “strengthening its brand partnerships while redefining the in-store shopping experience,” The Vitamin Shoppe just announced the launch of its new Hometown Stores concept, which enables local retailers to team up with leading brands headquartered in the same city to create “a one-of-a-kind destination for brand enthusiasts and the local wellness community.” Participating locations of The Vitamin Shoppe feature a custom-branded space of 200 square feet or more, showcasing the partner brand’s products and serving as centers for community engagement — from brand activations and events to social content opportunities. To kick off the concept, The Vitamin Shoppe is partnering with sports nutrition brands Bucked Up and RAW Nutrition.
More brand partnerships:
Quote of the Week:
“Guys aren’t supermodels. They just want to look good without having to think too hard. And as the return-to-office trend picks up, raising more what-to-wear questions, we tried to get in front of men as they make some of those decisions.”
—Matt Repicky, Senior Vice President and Chief Brands Officer at Men’s Wearhouse parent company Tailored Brands, speaking with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney about Men’s Wearhouse’s “What Do I Wear to This Thing?” campaign.
See also: “Dude, Here’s Your Outfit: Men’s Wearhouse Doubles Down on Comedy in New Ads” (Adweek)
Duluth Trading Co. gives away Underwear for Life during third-annual Underwear Trade-Up Event
Duluth Trading Co. is bringing back its Underwear Trade-Up Event this year — which we first covered in the March 29, 2024 edition of this column — with the addition of its first-ever Underwear for Life giveaway. On Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13, the first 300 customers at all of Duluth’s 65 retail locations can trade in a pair of “old, holey, overloved underwear” for a free pair of Duluth’s signature “no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat undies,” while supplies last. Customers trading in their old underwear will also receive a Peel & Reveal prize card, offering a range of prizes from in-store discounts to a lifetime supply of Duluth undies.
More brand activations and events:
Home Chef launches collaboration with Minecraft video game
