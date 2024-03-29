Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Duluth Trading Co. hosts first-ever Underwear Trade-Up event

Duluth Trading Co. is inviting customers to swap out their “holey, stretched-out, tired, old undies” for a new pair during its first Underwear Trade-Up event on April 6, per a company statement. The first 300 customers in each of Duluth Trading Co.’s 65 stores on that day will have the opportunity to “trade-up” any pair of their old underwear for a free pair of the brand’s Buck Naked underwear, in the color and size of their choosing. The Wisconsin-based workwear and lifestyle brand will also have “undressing rooms” available for “those who decide on-the-spot they’re in need of an immediate underwear refresh.”

The takeaway: Duluth Trading Co. is leveraging a somewhat gross insight — that we all probably know someone who has held onto their underwear too long — for an amusing in-store activation.

Tiffany & Co. celebrates its heritage in new “With Love, Since 1837” campaign

Tiffany & Co. just launched a new campaign titled “With Love, Since 1837” — a nod to the fine jewelry brand’s founding in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany — per National Jeweler’s Lauren McLemore. The campaign focuses on iconic jewelry designs throughout the company’s history. Set designer Rachel Thomas and photographer Dan Tobin Smith created the visuals for “With Love, Since 1837” using “ordinary objects and simple materials, and incorporating drama from the lighting and rhythm of the camera movement” to channel Tiffany & Co.’s former window designer Gene Moore, whose designs were the inspiration for the campaign, McLemore notes.

The takeaway: Tiffany & Co. is calling attention to its legacy of creating timeless designs — and celebrating the romance surrounding its brand — in this elegant campaign.

Clinique launches Amazon Premium Beauty storefront

Clinique announced on Wednesday its debut in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store, becoming the first of a select few brands from The Estée Lauder Companies’ portfolio to do so. Through Clinique’s new Amazon storefront, shoppers can peruse and purchase the brand’s products, including bestsellers in skincare and makeup, as well as the brand’s fragrance Clinique Happy. The launch allows the beauty brand to share its dermatological expertise by offering information on clinical testing, product comparisons and beauty regime recommendations, while the Clinique Skin Analysis tool — created exclusively for this launch — creates custom skincare regimes for customers who complete a questionnaire.

The takeaway: Clinique sees the Amazon Premium Beauty store as an opportunity to cut through the e-commerce clutter by presenting its product line and expertise in a carefully curated environment.

Tractor Supply Co. launches women’s apparel line with Martha Stewart

Tractor Supply Co. just announced the launch of a new women’s clothing line in partnership with Martha Stewart. With offerings “designed to meet the unique needs of the modern gardener,” the Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line includes pieces ranging from shirts and jackets to overalls and pants. Tractor Supply Co. also collaborated with Marquee Brands and French Dressing Jeans Inc. on the line, which launched in 50 stores and online this week. Tractor Supply Co. Chief Merchandising Officer Seth Estep says the launch is “the perfect way for us to bring fashion and function to our gardening customers.”

The takeaway: As planting season arrives, Tractor Supply Co. is partnering with an O.G. influencer in the gardening space.

Further reading

Retail operations and expansions:

Retail launches and partnerships:

Retail innovations:

Retail trends:

Retail campaigns: